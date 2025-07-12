Pitcher's Duel Goes to Cardinals

July 12, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Jordan Walker's two-run home run in the first inning Saturday night was enough for a 2-1 win by Springfield before 4,243 fans at Whataburger Field.

After allowing two hits to start the game, Ethan Pecko retired 13 of the next 16 Cardinals, fanning five. Darlin Moquete's two-out single in the fifth ended Pecko's day at 84 pitches.

Pecko, debuting this season in June, has a 2.45 ERA over his last three starts.

Lefty Brody Rodning dispatched the lone man he faced before Manuel Urias proceeded to deal four shutout frames of relief.

Making 40 pitches. Urias struck out four while allowing one hit and one walk. The 24-year-old right-hander from Sinaloa, Mexico has pitched to the tune of a 2.88 ERA in his most recent five performances.

Ixan Henderson worked six scoreless innings for the Cardinals. The Hooks got their run in the eighth. Ryan Johnson drew a lead-off walk and, after reaching second thanks to a balk, came around on a pair of ground balls to first, with Bryce Willits notching the RBI.

Corpus Christi garnered a lead-off walk by Wes Clarke and a Luis Baez single to start the ninth but the rally dissolved as Nick Raquet picked save No. 5 while lowering his ERA to 0.86.

The Hooks, aiming to snap a six-game slide Sunday, have dropped 10 in a row against Springfield. CC had won five straight prior to the current doldrums.







