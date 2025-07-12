Perez Brilliant But Tulsa Prevails over Arkansas

July 12, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Marcelo Perez carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning but Tulsa pitchers recorded 17 strikeouts and the Drillers rallied to beat the Arkansas Travelers, 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. Perez did not allow a hit until one out in the seventh inning on the final batter he faced, retiring 16 consecutive Tulsa batters at one point. Jared Sundstrom paced the offense with a pair of doubles and two runs batted in. Drillers reliever Robinson Ortiz earned the win with 1.2 perfect innings including four strikeouts before Antonio Knowles pitched the ninth inning for his seventh save.

Moments That Mattered

* Sundstrom roped a double to score a pair in the fourth inning giving Arkansas the lead.

* Tulsa took the lead in the eighth when the leadoff batter reached on a two base throwing error before a double from Ezequiel Pagan put them on top. They added an insurance run later in the inning on a fielder's choice with a very close and controversial play at the plate.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Jared Sundstrom: 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI

* RHP Marcelo Perez: 6.1 IP, H, 2 R, BB, 5 K

News and Notes

* Perez has thrown a "quality start" in three of his first four games with Arkansas and his 16 consecutive Drillers retired is a season high for a Travs pitcher.

* The 17 Ks by Tulsa were the most by an opponent this season.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday with righty Michael Morales (2-4, 4.41) making the start for the Travs against righty Peter Heubeck (2-5, 4.45). First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. with a Diamantes Sugar Skull bobblehead giveaway. It is also Operation: Military Appreciation, a Family Sunday and kids run the games after the game. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.