Hatcher Homers, Pitching Shines in Frisco Victory

July 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped to the Amarillo Sod Poodles 4-1 from HODGETOWN on Friday night.

The RoughRiders (6-10, 44-40) struck first in the top of the second inning when Keith Jones II laced an RBI single into right, putting them up 1-0.

The Sod Poodles (9-7, 41-44) then answered when Christian Cerda lifted a solo home run to left against Frisco starter David Davalillo. In his third Double-A start, Davalillo allowed just the one run over his 4.2 innings, surrendering four hits while striking out six and not walking a batter.

The 1-1 score held until the seventh when Josh Hatcher blasted a solo homer down the right-field line, jumping Frisco in front 2-1.

In the top of the ninth, the Riders put up a pair of insurance runs on an error and a fielder's choice to lead 4-1.

The bullpen dominated in the game with Larson Kindreich (3-2) earning the victory after his 2.1 scoreless innings and Nick Krauth took in his first save by throwing the last two innings.

Jimmy Endersby (1-1) was handed the tough-luck loss, surrendering just two runs over seven innings.

Notes to Know:

-Hatcher collected three hits on the night. It was his first three-hit game since June 19th at San Antonio, a game in which he also homered.

-Cam Cauley snapped a six-game hitting streak with a 0-for-5 night.

-Frisco has now homered in five of their last six games.

The RoughRiders and Sod Poodles meet for game five of the series at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 12th from HODGETOWN. Frisco LHP Mitch Bratt (5-2, 2.55) takes the ball against Amarillo RHP Jose Cabrera (4-3, 5.64).







