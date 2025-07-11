Cards Sweep Twin Bill

July 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Springfield captured both ends of Thursday doubleheader, dispatching the Hooks, 5-4 & 9-5, in two seven-inning ball games before 4,218 fans at Whataburger Field.

In Game 1, Darlin Moquete belted a three-run home run from the nine-hole as part of a four-run second for the Cardinals.

The Hooks countered in the second to make it a two-run frame thanks to singles by Orlando Martinez, Luis Baez, Ryan Johnson, and Tommy Sacco Jr.

Garret Guillemette brought CC within a run by leading off the fourth inning with a home run to left field, his second long ball in as many games. Guillemette is hitting .357 with seven extra-base hits in his last 11 contests.

Joey Mancini, who dispatched nine in a row after Moquete's home run, fell an out shy of completing six innings. Back-to-back singles, along with a stolen base, added an insurance run for Springfield, ending Mancini's day.

The Hooks needed two in the seventh to tie but Nick Raquet withstood two errors and a Wes Clarke sac fly for his fourth save.

Trey Dombroski, 4-0 with a 1.93 ERA in seven appearances leading into Thursday, was charged with a season-high seven runs in Game 2. Rehabbing St. Louis Cardinal and Jordan Walker Moquete homered as part of a six-run third.

CC did not wait to respond, sending 10 men to bat in the home half. Baez drew a bases-full walk with Ryan Wroblesk i sending another home by beating out an infield hit. Johnson highlighted the rally with a two-run knock down the left-field line.

The Springfield bullpen, headed by two innings from Osvaldo Berrios, confined the Hooks to a Baez sac fly over the four innings.







