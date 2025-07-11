Cards Sweep Twin Bill
July 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Springfield captured both ends of Thursday doubleheader, dispatching the Hooks, 5-4 & 9-5, in two seven-inning ball games before 4,218 fans at Whataburger Field.
In Game 1, Darlin Moquete belted a three-run home run from the nine-hole as part of a four-run second for the Cardinals.
The Hooks countered in the second to make it a two-run frame thanks to singles by Orlando Martinez, Luis Baez, Ryan Johnson, and Tommy Sacco Jr.
Garret Guillemette brought CC within a run by leading off the fourth inning with a home run to left field, his second long ball in as many games. Guillemette is hitting .357 with seven extra-base hits in his last 11 contests.
GUILLEMETTE HOME RUN pic.twitter.com/K0h3rXuExu - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) July 11, 2025
Joey Mancini, who dispatched nine in a row after Moquete's home run, fell an out shy of completing six innings. Back-to-back singles, along with a stolen base, added an insurance run for Springfield, ending Mancini's day.
The Hooks needed two in the seventh to tie but Nick Raquet withstood two errors and a Wes Clarke sac fly for his fourth save.
Trey Dombroski, 4-0 with a 1.93 ERA in seven appearances leading into Thursday, was charged with a season-high seven runs in Game 2. Rehabbing St. Louis Cardinal and Jordan Walker Moquete homered as part of a six-run third.
CC did not wait to respond, sending 10 men to bat in the home half. Baez drew a bases-full walk with Ryan Wroblesk i sending another home by beating out an infield hit. Johnson highlighted the rally with a two-run knock down the left-field line.
The Springfield bullpen, headed by two innings from Osvaldo Berrios, confined the Hooks to a Baez sac fly over the four innings.
Texas League Stories from July 11, 2025
- Clutch Homers Help Travs Rally Past Drillers - Arkansas Travelers
- Amarillo Completes Nine-Run Comeback to Win Extra Inning Slugfest - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Sod Poodles Come Back Late, Shock Riders in 11 - Frisco RoughRiders
- Cards Sweep Twin Bill - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Wichita Can't Erase Early Hole against San Antonio - Wichita Wind Surge
- Springfield Sweeps Doubleheader on Gulf Coast - Springfield Cardinals
- Drillers Let Lead Slip Away in Loss to Travelers - Tulsa Drillers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.