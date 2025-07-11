Pitching Powers Travs Past Tulsa

July 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Stellar pitching backed a pair of opening inning runs as the Arkansas Travelers held off the Tulsa Drillers, 2-1 on Friday night. Dylan File matched a Travs season high with eight strikeouts as he worked 6.1 innings to earn his fifth win. Peyton Alford and Charlie Beilenson each stranded two inherited runners when they came into the game with Beilenson recording the final four outs for his third save. Drillers starter Patrick Copen retired 13 in a row at one point but was tagged with the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* Jared Sundstrom connected for a two run single in the opening inning making Copen pay for a pair of walks that opened the game.

* Alford induced a flyout and a strikeout to strand the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the seventh inning. Then Beilenson racked up a strikeout to do the same thing an inning later.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Dylan File: Win, 6.1 IP, 6 H, R, BB, 8 K, HR

* LHP Peyton Alford: 1.1 IP, H, BB, 2 K

* RHP Charlie Beilenson: Sv, 1.1 IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* Michael Arroyo had his hitting streak snapped at 11 games.

* File struck out eight for the second consecutive start.

* The Travs played as the Diamantes de Arkansas for the first of three straight games this weekend.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with righty Marcelo Perez (2-0, 3.18) making the start for the Travs against righty Roque Gutierrez (1-0, 9.18). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. with a postgame Lucha Libre wrestling exhibition. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.