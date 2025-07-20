RockHounds Snare Rubber Match from Travs

Midland, TX - The Midland RockHounds scored seven times in the third inning and never looked back on their way to an 11-2 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the RockHounds claimed the three game series after the clubs had split the previous two contests. Midland starter Blake Beers tossed five shutout frames to pick up the win while Dylan File took the loss. For Arkansas, Michael Arroyo reached base twice with a double and a walk and Hunter Fitz-Gerald hit his team leading 17th double of the year.

Moments That Mattered

* Junior Perez tripled on the first pitch of the third inning and scored a base hit from the next batter Shane McGuire to jumpstart the big third inning for Midland.

* Jared Sundstrom produced Arkansas' first hit of the game, a leadoff single in the fifth inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Michael Arroyo: 1-3, BB, run, 2B

* RHP Taylor Floyd: 2 IP, H, BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Arroyo has reached base in all 18 games he has played since coming to Double-A.

* The nine run margin of defeat matched the largest of the season for Arkansas.

Up Next

After a day off on Monday, the Travs return home to host the in-state rival Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







