Wichita Falls Behind Early, Drops Series Finale to Springfield

July 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Kaelen Culpepper hit a two-run home run as the Wichita Wind Surge lost 7-4 to the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field. The Cardinals scored six straight runs to open the series finale before taking the first series after the All-Star Break against Wichita.

Springfield struck first with three runs in the bottom of the third on a Jeremy Rivas sacrifice fly to center, an RBI single by Leonardo Bernal, and a swipe of home by Chase Davis right before Bernal got caught stealing in a rundown between first and second to end the inning. All three runs went unearned against Wind Surge starter Connor Prielipp.

The Cardinals put up another trio of runs in the home half of the fifth after back-to-back RBI singles to center by Davis and Rivas and a sacrifice fly to right field from Joshua Baez, jumping ahead to a 6-0 lead.

Wichita took a slice of the lead away in the top of the sixth after Kyler Fedko doubled to right field to bring in Walker Jenkins. A sac fly from the following batter, Nate Baez, brought home another run in the inning.

Ramon Mendoza opened the bottom of the eighth with a solo homer to left center to make the score 7-2 Springfield. Culpepper would leave the yard for the fourth time this season in Double-A with a two-out two-run blast to left in the top of the ninth, but the third out came in the next at-bat, and the Wind Surge fell 7-4.

Prielipp took his fourth loss of the year with Wichita after giving up three unearned runs on three hits with three strikeouts across four innings of work.

POSTGAME NOTES

Gabby Gonzalez is up to a 23 Game On Base Streak and a 12 Game Hitting Streak.

Walker Jenkins recorded multiple hits in all three games this weekend.

Jorel Cesar threw a one-hit inning of relief with two strikeouts in the seventh.

Kaelen Culpepper hits his first home run on the road in Double-A.

The Wind Surge host a series with the Frisco RoughRiders starting Tuesday, July 22.

