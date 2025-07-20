Amarillo Bats Quieted in Sunday Finale

SAN ANTONIO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (44-46) fell to the San Antonio Missions (50-40), 2-0, on Sunday night at Nelson W. Wolff Stadium. After two shutout efforts to start the series, the series finale went against the Soddies as they were held off the scoreboard in the Alamo City.

The Sod Poodles worked their way into the hit column on the first at-bat of the game as Kristian Robinson laced a double to lead off the ballgame. Jagger Haynes, the opposing starter, stranded the center fielder in the opening frame to avoid any damage.

Breaking onto the scoreboard for the first time in the series were the Missions in the bottom of the first as Francisco Acuna trotted home on Romeo Sanabria's single to give San Antonio the early lead. Both leadoff batters in the second and third innings for Amarillo reached base and worked their way into scoring position, but the Soddies were unable to scratch any runs through the first few innings.

Amarillo starting pitcher Jimmy Endersby worked quickly through the third, retiring the side in order. He kept San Antonio off the board through the fifth, keeping it a one-run game.

Endersby continued to deal, pitching his way into the sixth inning with the first inning Sanabria RBI single still the only tally on the board. The righty struck out three of the final five batters he faced, including a punchout of Jacob Campbell to bring his evening to a close, earning the quality start.

After collecting a one-out double and stealing third base, Brandon Valenzuela checked in with a sacrifice fly to left to add the second Missions run of the night, giving them the two-run advantage.

LuJames Groover reached base via the walk to lead off the ninth, bringing the tying run to the plate, but the Sod Poodles were held in check and were tagged with the 2-0 defeat in the series finale.

The Soddies continue their nine-game road trip with a six-game set against Corpus Christi beginning at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday night following the Monday off-day. Neither side has announced a probable starter.

POSTGAME NOTES

HERE'S TO YOU, MR. ROBINSON: Collecting two of Amarillo's four hits tonight was Kristian Robinson as he went 2-for-4 with a double...in 13 July games, he is batting .271 (13-for-48) with seven runs, four doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and an .896 OPS.







