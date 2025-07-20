Shutout Flips Script on Amarillo as Missions Spurn Sod Poodles Sweep

SAN ANTONIO - Despite a muted Missions offense displaying itself in the first two matchups of a three-game set, the bats sprung to action Sunday evening, leading the San Antonio Missions (11-10, 50-40) to a 2-0 shutout win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (12-9, 44-46).

Francisco Acuña lined a one-out single to center field to get the ball rolling for the San Antonio lumber in their first chance at bat. Next, Acuña swiped second before a Brandon Valenzuela groundout pushed Acuña to third, and Romeo Sanabria followed suit with an RBI single to convert Acuña into a 1-0 Missions lead. The score resulted in the first run and first lead of the series for San Antonio.

Jagger Haynes led things on the hill for San Antonio. In what would end up being a dominant day for Missions pitching, the Southpaw wiggled in and out of danger across four innings. In each of the first three frames, Sod Poodle baserunners occupied scoring position before Haynes extinguished the flames and warded off any scoring. The 22-year-old added four strikeouts to his 2025 campaign while walking two and allowing two hits.

In the home-half of the second, Marcos Castañon singled past Amarillo shortstop Jose Fernandez for the fourth Missions hit on the day, tying the combined amount that San Antonio racked up in the prior two games.

With a rising pitch count entering the fifth, Haynes ceased control of the bump, and Stephen Jones trotted out to maintain the 1-0 Missions advantage. Under Jones, the ensuing Amarillo frames on offense went for naught as the Sod Poodles were held in check through the fifth and sixth innings. The right-hander picked up a strikeout before manager Luke Montz made his second call to the San Antonio bullpen.

Jones ended up being sandwiched between two lefties as Jake Higginbotham entered in relief as the seventh inning commenced. Higginbotham stepped to the rubber building off two innings of scoreless relief outings on the road at Corpus Christi and Wichita. The lefty pitched a scoreless seventh to give the Missions a chance to add insurance to their one-run lead.

With the seventh inning stretch concluded, Acuña doubled down the left field line to reach scoring position with one out as Valenzuela came to bat. During Valenzuela's bat, Acuña stole third and then came in to score after tagging from third on a sacrifice fly to increase the Missions' lead to 2-0.

Higginbotham remained on the mound for the top of the eighth inning, sitting down the Sod Poodles in order as Montz gave Ethan Routzahn San Antonio's closing shift. Routzahn walked LuJames Groover to begin the ninth before striking out Ryan Waldschmidt for the first out. Routzahn then got two consecutive ground outs to end the game and preserve the 2-0 Missions shutout victory.

