Springfield Takes Rubber Match over Wichita Sunday

July 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals bounced back with a 7-4 over the Wichita Wind Surge on Sunday evening. The victory gave Springfield the series win in the three-game weekend series.

DECISIONS:

W: Ixan Henderson (7-4)

L: Connor Prielipp (0-4)

NOTES:

Chase Davis went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, an RBI and two runs scored.

Ixan Henderson picked up his rotation-leading sixth win of the season with 5.1 innings of two-run ball.

Ramon Mendoza swatted his 11th home run of the season in the eighth, which extends a career-high.

Jeremy Rivas brought home a pair with a sac fly and two singles.

Michael Watson made his Double-A debut. He fired an inning with a hit allowed and two strikeouts.

Tuesday, July 22, 7:00 PM CT @ Tulsa Drillers

LHP Brycen Mautz (3-2, 3.62) vs TBA

Broadcast: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







