Springfield Takes Rubber Match over Wichita Sunday
July 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals bounced back with a 7-4 over the Wichita Wind Surge on Sunday evening. The victory gave Springfield the series win in the three-game weekend series.
DECISIONS:
W: Ixan Henderson (7-4)
L: Connor Prielipp (0-4)
NOTES:
Chase Davis went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, an RBI and two runs scored.
Ixan Henderson picked up his rotation-leading sixth win of the season with 5.1 innings of two-run ball.
Ramon Mendoza swatted his 11th home run of the season in the eighth, which extends a career-high.
Jeremy Rivas brought home a pair with a sac fly and two singles.
Michael Watson made his Double-A debut. He fired an inning with a hit allowed and two strikeouts.
Tuesday, July 22, 7:00 PM CT @ Tulsa Drillers
LHP Brycen Mautz (3-2, 3.62) vs TBA
Broadcast: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
