Wind Surge Snap Cardinals Eight-Game Win Streak

July 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals dropped a 5-4 game to the Wichita Wind Surge on Saturday night. It was the Cardinals first loss since July 5 at Northwest Arkansas.

DECISIONS:

W: Jacob Wosinski (3-1)

L: Hancel Rincon (3-2)

SV: John Stankiewicz (4)

NOTES:

Chase Davis brought home Springfield's first run with a broken-bat single in the third.

Springfield's eight-game winning streak came to a close with the loss. It fell one shy of matching the longest win streak in franchise history. The mark was set April 5-14, 2024. The Cardinals also had a nine-game home winning streak end with the loss.

Hancel Rincon surrendered two home runs in the game. It was the first time he had allowed multiple home run in a Double-A outing (seven games).

Sunday, July 20, 6:05 PM CT vs Wichita Wind Surge - Cashew Chickens Night, Leong's Asian Diner Cashew Chickens Cap Giveaway (2,000), Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases

LHP Ixan Henderson (5-4, 2.36) vs LHP Connor Prielipp (0-3, 3.59)

Broadcast: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com, KYTV (Local)







Texas League Stories from July 19, 2025

