Wind Surge Snap Cardinals Eight-Game Win Streak
July 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals dropped a 5-4 game to the Wichita Wind Surge on Saturday night. It was the Cardinals first loss since July 5 at Northwest Arkansas.
DECISIONS:
W: Jacob Wosinski (3-1)
L: Hancel Rincon (3-2)
SV: John Stankiewicz (4)
NOTES:
Chase Davis brought home Springfield's first run with a broken-bat single in the third.
Springfield's eight-game winning streak came to a close with the loss. It fell one shy of matching the longest win streak in franchise history. The mark was set April 5-14, 2024. The Cardinals also had a nine-game home winning streak end with the loss.
Hancel Rincon surrendered two home runs in the game. It was the first time he had allowed multiple home run in a Double-A outing (seven games).
Sunday, July 20, 6:05 PM CT vs Wichita Wind Surge - Cashew Chickens Night, Leong's Asian Diner Cashew Chickens Cap Giveaway (2,000), Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases
LHP Ixan Henderson (5-4, 2.36) vs LHP Connor Prielipp (0-3, 3.59)
Broadcast: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com, KYTV (Local)
