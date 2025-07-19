Frisco Shuts Out Corpus Christi, 3-0

July 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders blanked the Corpus Christi Hooks 3-0 on Saturday night from Riders Field.

Frisco (8-12, 46-42) starter Jose Corniell and relievers David Davalillo, Daniel Missaki and Avery Weems combined for the the pitching staff's fourth shutout of the season.

The RoughRiders struck first in the bottom of the fourth when Sebastian Walcott drilled a two-run homer to take a 2-0 lead.

Abimelec Ortiz then rifled an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, expanding Frisco's lead to 3-0.

In the top of the ninth, Corpus Christi (8-12, 30-58) put a runner in scoring position before Riders reliever Avery Weems fanned the next three batters to earn his second save of the season.

Davalillo (1-1) drew the winning decision, spinning 4.2 shutout innings while punching out four batters. Corniell fired two- no-hit frames in his Double-A debut.

Hooks reliever Bryce Mayer (1-2) took the loss, allowing three runs over 4.1 innings of long relief.

Notes to Know:

-Since returning from the development list on July 4th, Davalillo has retired 38 of his last 48 batters faced. In those three appearances, including two starts, he ranks third in the Texas League in ERA (0.68).

-With 10 home runs and 22 stolen bases, Walcott is eight steals shy of being the first Texas League teenager with 10+ homers and 30+ steals in a season since Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar in 1987.

-In his return from injury, Corniell made his first Full Season Minor League appearance since Sept. 12th with High-A Hickory versus Greenville, when he struck out 10 hitters over six innings.

Frisco and Corpus Christi meet in the rubbermatch at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 20th from Riders Field. The RoughRiders have yet to name a starter against Corpus Christi RHP Jackson Nezuh (1-5, 4.98).

Promotions include Dallas Black Giants, Kids Sunday Funday pres. by Raising Cane's, Lemon Chill Sunday and Summer Sunday Fireworks pres. by TruMoo.

