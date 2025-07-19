Late Rally Results in Road W Over RockHounds

July 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Midland, TX - Splendid pitching and a pair of late runs carried the Arkansas Travelers past the Midland RockHounds, 2-1 on Saturday night. Adam Seminaris tossed six innings allowing just one run before a scoreless bullpen effort by Tyler Cleveland, Leon Hunter and Jimmy Kingsbury closed it out. Kingsbury recorded the final four outs to collect his fifth save. Bill Knight led the offense with three hits and drove in the go-ahead run with an opposite field single.

Moments That Mattered

* Blake Rambusch walked opening the eighth inning and Michael Arroyo followed with a double to left-center scoring Rambusch to tie the game. Knight then singled on the very next pitch to put Arkansas on top.

* Midland put the tying and go-ahead runs on base with consecutive two out hits in the bottom of the eighth but Kingsbury came on from the bullpen and induced a groundout to end the threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Bill Knight: 3-5, RBI

* LHP Adam Seminaris: 6 IP, 3 H, R, 7 K

* RHP Jimmy Kingsbury: Sv, IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* Arroyo has reached base in all 17 games he has played since coming to Double-A.

* Tyler Cleveland, a native of East End, Arkansas, made his Travs debut with a scoreless seventh inning and was the winning pitcher.

Up Next

The rubber match of the series is on Sunday with righty Dylan File (5-2, 4.68) making the start for Arkansas against righty Blake Beers (0-2, 4.05) with first pitch set for 1:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







