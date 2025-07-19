Missions Silenced by Sod Poodles for Second Straight Night
July 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
San Antonio Missions News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (12-8, 44-45) once again held the San Antonio Missions (10-10, 49-40) scoreless in a 5-0 win at Wolff Stadium. Roman Angelo tossed six clean frames, which along with terrific defense from Amarillo kept the Missions to just two hits. The Missions have yet to score in two games since the All-Star Break ended.
Missions starter Victor Lizarraga set down the first six Sod Poodles, but Amarillo struck in the third. With two away, Tommy Troy ripped a double that rolled all the way to the left field wall and brought in J.J. D'Orazio as well as Manuel Peña to give Amarillo a 2-0 lead.
San Antonio's best opportunity came in the fourth, when Romeo Sanabria walked and Moisčs Gņmez singled to cover the corners with two outs. Devin Ortiz lined one that seemed destined for the warning track, but left fielder Gavin Conticello reached up to rob the Missions.
From then on, the Missions didn't record any more hits. Angelo finished his six innings before Eli Saul and Zane Russell put up three combined flawless innings. The Sod Poodles added insurance runs on a pair of San Antonio errors as well as a sacrifice fly by LuJames Groover. The 5-0 lead remained, and San Antonio fell in their second straight shutout.
UP NEXT:
The Missions conclude their three-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Lefty Jagger Haynes (3-2, 4.25) goes for San Antonio while righty Jimmy Endersby (1-1, 3.00). It is Military Appreciation Night, so with a valid ID, fans can receive four free tickets to the game. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.
