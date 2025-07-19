Former RoughRider Freeman Makes MLB Debut

FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders infielder Cody Freeman made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers on Friday, July 18th in their game against the Detroit Tigers. Freeman is the eighth player whose name will be featured on the Road to the Show Wall presented by Avondale Dealerships in 2025.

Freeman debuted as a pinch runner in the bottom of the eighth and scored on Corey Seager's two-run double in the 2-0 win versus the Tigers.

The 24-year-old was called up to the Rangers after batting .315 with an .861 OPS, 12 home runs and 54 RBI's across 79 games with Triple-A Round Rock.

Freeman was a Texas League All-Star with Frisco in 2024, leading the league in extra base hits (49) and doubles (33), while also setting a new career best in homers (14). He also earned Rangers Minor League Defender of the Year, committing the fewest errors among Minor Leaguers who played second base, third base and shortstop (4).

The Pomona, California native was a fourth-round pick by the Rangers in 2019 out of Etiwanda High School (Rancho Cucamonga, California). Freeman's brother Tyler is an outfielder/infielder with the Colorado Rockies after playing three seasons with the Cleveland Guardians.

Freeman is the seventh former RoughRiders player to debut this season, joining Liam Hicks, Chase Lee, Zak Kent, Grant Wolfram, Tyler Owens, Blaine Crim and Alejandro Osuna.

Freeman is the 222nd player featured on the Road to the Show Wall presented by Avondale Dealerships.

