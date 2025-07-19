Arrighetti Near Perfect, Riders Even Series
July 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
FRISCO - Rangers top prospect Sebastian Walcott tallied three hits, including a two-run homer in the fourth inning Saturday night as Frisco downed the Hooks, 3-0, before 8,457 fans at Riders Field.
Astros right-hander Spencer Arrighetti dispatched nine of the 10 Frisco hitters he faced in a rehab start, fanning four. Out since early April with a fractured thumb, Arrighetti delivered 29 of 43 pitches for strikes. The effort follows three sharp frames by rehabbing Cristian Javier on Friday.
In his third Double-A outing, Bryce Mayer held the Riders to one more run over 4 1/3 innings after Walcott's welcome. Mayer struck out five, giving him 18 Ks in 13 2/3 Texas League innings.
Amilcar Chirinos, who has permitted only one earned run over his last five appearances, set down both batters he faced in relief of Mayer.
Orlando Martinez went 2-for-3 with a walk, upping his batting average to .300 in 18 games as a Hook.
