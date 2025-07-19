Arrighetti Near Perfect, Riders Even Series

July 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







FRISCO - Rangers top prospect Sebastian Walcott tallied three hits, including a two-run homer in the fourth inning Saturday night as Frisco downed the Hooks, 3-0, before 8,457 fans at Riders Field.

Astros right-hander Spencer Arrighetti dispatched nine of the 10 Frisco hitters he faced in a rehab start, fanning four. Out since early April with a fractured thumb, Arrighetti delivered 29 of 43 pitches for strikes. The effort follows three sharp frames by rehabbing Cristian Javier on Friday.

In his third Double-A outing, Bryce Mayer held the Riders to one more run over 4 1/3 innings after Walcott's welcome. Mayer struck out five, giving him 18 Ks in 13 2/3 Texas League innings.

Amilcar Chirinos, who has permitted only one earned run over his last five appearances, set down both batters he faced in relief of Mayer.

Orlando Martinez went 2-for-3 with a walk, upping his batting average to .300 in 18 games as a Hook.







Texas League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.