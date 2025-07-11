Rincon Knots Hooks, Cards Take Friday Night
July 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Springfield posted three-spots in the fifth and sixth Friday night, stocking a 7-1 win over the Hooks before 5,361 fans at Whataburger Field.
The Cardinals secured a series win, improving to 4-0 on the week.
Hancel Rincon earned the victory for Springfield, striking out six without issuing a walk over six innings. The Hooks run came via singles by Jeron Williams, Orlando Martinez, and Wes Clarke.
Bryce Mayer, who won his Double-A debut last week vs. San Antonio, was greeted by a triple from Noah Mendlinger to start the game. Mayer struck out the next two but an error allowed Mendlinger to score.
Following the three-bagger, Mayer proceeded to sit down 12 of the next 15 Cardinals.
Springfield put the first three on in the fifth, with Leonardo Bernal plating two via a flare double down the left-field line.
Hooks right-hander Amilcar Chirinos struck out both batters he faced, with Tyler Guilfoil spinning 2 1/3 scoreless innings.
Martinez, batting .291 in 14 games with the Hooks, reached base four times with two singles and two walks.
Texas League Stories from July 11, 2025
- Rincon's Solid Start Helps Cards to Fifth-Straight Win - Springfield Cardinals
- Rincon Knots Hooks, Cards Take Friday Night - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Amarillo Bats Held in Check Friday Night - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Wind Surge Outmatched by Missions - Wichita Wind Surge
- Drillers Drop Second Straight to Arkansas - Tulsa Drillers
- Bosacker, Cross And Díaz Shine In Naturals, 5-2, Win Over Midland - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Hatcher Homers, Pitching Shines in Frisco Victory - Frisco RoughRiders
- Bullpen Comes Through, Three Missions Record Three Hits in Toppling of Tumba Vacas - San Antonio Missions
- Pitching Powers Travs Past Tulsa - Arkansas Travelers
- Clutch Homers Help Travs Rally Past Drillers - Arkansas Travelers
- Amarillo Completes Nine-Run Comeback to Win Extra Inning Slugfest - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Sod Poodles Come Back Late, Shock Riders in 11 - Frisco RoughRiders
- Cards Sweep Twin Bill - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Wichita Can't Erase Early Hole against San Antonio - Wichita Wind Surge
- Springfield Sweeps Doubleheader on Gulf Coast - Springfield Cardinals
- Drillers Let Lead Slip Away in Loss to Travelers - Tulsa Drillers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Corpus Christi Hooks Stories
- Rincon Knots Hooks, Cards Take Friday Night
- Cards Sweep Twin Bill
- Hooks & Cards Washed Out, Doubleheader Thursday
- Guillemette Goes Deep, CC Drops Opener
- SA Shuts Down CC to Salvage Finale