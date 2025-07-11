Rincon Knots Hooks, Cards Take Friday Night

July 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Springfield posted three-spots in the fifth and sixth Friday night, stocking a 7-1 win over the Hooks before 5,361 fans at Whataburger Field.

The Cardinals secured a series win, improving to 4-0 on the week.

Hancel Rincon earned the victory for Springfield, striking out six without issuing a walk over six innings. The Hooks run came via singles by Jeron Williams, Orlando Martinez, and Wes Clarke.

Bryce Mayer, who won his Double-A debut last week vs. San Antonio, was greeted by a triple from Noah Mendlinger to start the game. Mayer struck out the next two but an error allowed Mendlinger to score.

Following the three-bagger, Mayer proceeded to sit down 12 of the next 15 Cardinals.

Springfield put the first three on in the fifth, with Leonardo Bernal plating two via a flare double down the left-field line.

Hooks right-hander Amilcar Chirinos struck out both batters he faced, with Tyler Guilfoil spinning 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Martinez, batting .291 in 14 games with the Hooks, reached base four times with two singles and two walks.







Texas League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.