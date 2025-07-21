Hooks Rally with Monster Ninth to Win Series

FRISCO - The Hooks took Sunday's rubber match by scoring eight runs in the ninth inning, marching from behind to beat Frisco, 11-6, before 5,231 fans at Riders Field.

Corpus Christi used its biggest inning of the year to erase a 5-3 deficit after eight. Trevor Austin began the 12-batter effort by drawing a lead-off walk. Pascanel Ferreras, finishing a triple shy of the cycle, then singled before Jeron Williams coaxed a free pass. One out later, Bryce Willits plated Austin with a grounder that was mishandled at short. Wes Clarke's bases-loaded walk brought the Hooks within a run. Orlando Martinez put CC ahead, 6-5, by lining a two-run single into right. On the very next pitch, Zach Cole blasted a triple to right-center, plating two more.

With two away, Austin, reaching for the second time in the inning, served a knock into center, cashing Cole for a 10-5 advantage. Ferreras' RBI double completed the onslaught.

Tyler Guilfoil dispatched the first two Riders in the home ninth but a Cam Cauley two-strike double helped pave the way to a Frisco tally. Anderson Bido was awarded his first save as a Hook by inducing a groundout from Abimelec Ortiz to end the game with the tying run on deck. Ortiz went 6-for-13 with four extra-base hits in the series.

Corpus Christi netted its first three runs on long balls by Wes Clarke and Ferreras. Clarke's blast to left in the first, his fourth with the ballclub, capitalized on a Willits double.

Returning from the IL, Jackson Nezuh blanked Frisco over the first two frames before permitting a pair in the third. In his first Texas League appearance since late May, struck out four in his 44-pitch performance.

Joey Mancini held the Riders to two earned runs in four frames of relief.







