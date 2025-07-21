NWA Wins 5-4 in 10 Innings Sunday

July 21, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







TULSA, OKLAHOMA - Brett Squires had three hits and drove in the game-winning run in a 10-inning, 5-4 Northwest Arkansas Naturals (10-11, 43-47) win over the Tulsa Drillers (10-11, 36-54) Sunday night to close out a three-game set. The Naturals have an off day Monday before starting a six-game series in North Little Rock against the Arkansas Travelers Tuesday.

The Naturals opened the scoring against Drillers starter Chris Campos in the opening frame. Rudy Martin led off the evening with a single and stole second. Gavin Cross followed with a single to right, plating Martin to give the Nats a 1-0 advantage. Cross went to third when Brett Squires doubled and Isan Díaz drove Cross in with a single to right, giving NWA a 2-0 lead.

The Drillers erased the Naturals' lead in the bottom of the frame with a pair of runs, but the Nats jumped back in front during the second inning. Javier Vaz led off with a single to right and went to second when Justin Johnson worked a walk. Omar Hernandez's sacrifice bunt moved each runner up a station and Martin grounded out to second, scoring Vaz to give the Naturals back the edge, 3-2.

The Nats scored again in the sixth with Cross starting the inning with a double to right-center. Squires singled to move Cross to third and Díaz grounded out to second, plating Cross to extend the lead to 4-2. The Drillers came back in the seventh and eighth, scoring two runs against Frank Mozzicato out of the bullpen to tie the game heading into the ninth.

The Naturals and Drillers went to extra innings and the Nats scored in the top of the 10th to take the lead back. Martin started the frame on second and stole third. With two outs, Squires singled to left, bringing in Martin to give the Naturals a 5-4 lead. The Drillers got the tying run to third in the bottom of the inning, but Caden Monke finished off the Tulsa

The Naturals have an off day Monday before starting a six-game series at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, AR, Tuesday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch. Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, with Free audio available through the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.