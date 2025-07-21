Make Way for Fireworks, Jersey Giveaways, Día de Los Hooks Weekend & Lades in Sports Night

CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks Baseball returns to Whataburger Field for Homestand No. 8, with the Amarillo Sod Poodles in town for a six-game series Tuesday, July 22 thru Sunday, July 27.

Join us at the ballpark on Tuesday for Lemon Chill Baseball Bingo and A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers Night. And don't miss out on our Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-40 package, offering four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40. Then Wednesday it's buy one ticket, get one free with Whataburger Family Day as the Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits.

Three Dollar Thursday is July 24 as fans enjoy discounts on draft beer and frozen margaritas. It's also Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi and Sharks in the Park presented by Harte Research Institute.

The Día de los Hooks jerseys worn by the Double-A Astros over the weekend are up for bid at cchooks.com/auction July 25-28, with proceeds benefitting CP22 Foundation.

Along with Bud Light Friday Fireworks, July 25 is Gulf Coast Capital Night with the first 1,500 fans taking home a Gulf Coast Capital Jersey thanks to Visit Corpus Christi.

An early entrance is recommended Saturday, July 26 as we salute 20 seasons of summer memories with a Hooks Now & Then Jersey giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, presented by CITGO.

Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi presents both a Kids Hooks Arm Sleeve giveaway and Ladies in Sports Night on Sunday, July 27. Also, be on the lookout for a Pete the Cat Character Appearance, H-E-B Kids Day, and Dollar Day, offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, and Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins.

Cris'Hope Foundation is this week's beneficiary of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

Tuesday, July 22 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- Lemon Chill Baseball Bingo

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, July 23 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

- Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO"

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, July 24 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos

- Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi: cheer on the Hooks from one of our designated dog day areas. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.

- Sharks in the Park presented by Harte Research Institute: learn about shark conservation and how they benefit our oceans

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, July 25 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 1,500 fans receive a Gulf Coast Capital Jersey presented by Visit Corpus Christi

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, July 26 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Now & Then Jersey presented by CITGO

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, July 27 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 5:05 pm (gates open 3:35 pm)

- Ladies in Sports Night presented by Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi

- First 1,000 kids 12-and-under receive a Hooks Arm Sleeve presented by Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi

- Pete the Cat Character Appearance

- H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

- Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo







