Ninth Inning Surge Sinks Black Giants Under Hooks
July 21, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped their series finale 11-6 to the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday night from Riders Field.
Corpus Christi (9-12, 31-58) tallied first when Wes Clarke drilled a two-run homer in the top of the first, taking a 2-0 lead.
Frisco (8-13, 46-43) then answered when Sebastian Walcott clipped a two-run triple in the bottom of the third, tying the game at two.
The Hooks regained the lead in the top of the fourth when Pascanel Ferreras blasted a solo shot, grabbing a 3-2 advantage.
The RoughRiders then responded in the bottom of the sixth when Walcott singled, stole second and came around to score on a wild pitch, leveling the game at three.
In the bottom of the eighth, Aaron Zavala launched a go-ahead, solo homer to snag a 4-3 lead, Frisco's first of the game. Ortiz then added an RBI groundout, stretching the lead to 5-3.
Down to its final three outs, Corpus Christi exploded for eight runs in the top of the ninth. Bryce Willits plated a run on a fielding error, ClarkE drew a game-tying walk, Orlando Martinez rolled a two-run single, Zach Cole drove a two-run triple, then Trevor Austin and Pascanel Ferreras smashed RBI singles to take a 10-5 lead.
In the bottom of the ninth, Josh Hatcher drew a bases loaded walk, trimming the Hooks lead to 11-6. With the bases loaded and two outs, Corpus Christi reliever Anderson Bido induced a game-ending groundout earn the save.
Hooks reliever Alimber Santa (3-1) earned the victory, pitching a scoreless eighth. Riders reliever Gavin Collyer (4-5) took the loss, yielding four earned runs and a blown save.
Notes to Know:
-Ortiz leads the Texas League with a 1.357 OPS over his last six games.
-Walcott batted .462 (6-for-13) during the series, the third-highest clip in the TL. His five RBI's are tied for the league lead.
The RoughRiders travel to face the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins affiliate) for six games starting at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 22nd from Equity Bank Park. Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.
