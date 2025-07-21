Ninth Inning Surge Sinks Black Giants Under Hooks

July 21, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped their series finale 11-6 to the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday night from Riders Field.

Corpus Christi (9-12, 31-58) tallied first when Wes Clarke drilled a two-run homer in the top of the first, taking a 2-0 lead.

Frisco (8-13, 46-43) then answered when Sebastian Walcott clipped a two-run triple in the bottom of the third, tying the game at two.

The Hooks regained the lead in the top of the fourth when Pascanel Ferreras blasted a solo shot, grabbing a 3-2 advantage.

The RoughRiders then responded in the bottom of the sixth when Walcott singled, stole second and came around to score on a wild pitch, leveling the game at three.

In the bottom of the eighth, Aaron Zavala launched a go-ahead, solo homer to snag a 4-3 lead, Frisco's first of the game. Ortiz then added an RBI groundout, stretching the lead to 5-3.

Down to its final three outs, Corpus Christi exploded for eight runs in the top of the ninth. Bryce Willits plated a run on a fielding error, ClarkE drew a game-tying walk, Orlando Martinez rolled a two-run single, Zach Cole drove a two-run triple, then Trevor Austin and Pascanel Ferreras smashed RBI singles to take a 10-5 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Josh Hatcher drew a bases loaded walk, trimming the Hooks lead to 11-6. With the bases loaded and two outs, Corpus Christi reliever Anderson Bido induced a game-ending groundout earn the save.

Hooks reliever Alimber Santa (3-1) earned the victory, pitching a scoreless eighth. Riders reliever Gavin Collyer (4-5) took the loss, yielding four earned runs and a blown save.

Notes to Know:

-Ortiz leads the Texas League with a 1.357 OPS over his last six games.

-Walcott batted .462 (6-for-13) during the series, the third-highest clip in the TL. His five RBI's are tied for the league lead.

The RoughRiders travel to face the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins affiliate) for six games starting at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 22nd from Equity Bank Park. Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.







Texas League Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.