Wichita Can't Erase Early Hole against San Antonio

July 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. (July 10, 2025)-Kaelen Culpepper had a 3-for-5 night in an 8-6 loss by the Wichita Wind Surge to the San Antonio Missions at Equity Bank Park. Although the Wind Surge consistently kept pace after trailing early 4-0, they came up short by a pair of runs for the second straight night.

San Antonio struck for four runs in the top of the second. Marcos Castañon scorched a 110-mile-per-hour RBI double to the left center alley ahead of coming in himself on a single to center by Albert Fabian. Anthony Vilar yanked a two-run shot to right for the third straight hit for the Missions and the final two runs of the four-run frame.

Ripken Reyes added another tally on the scoreboard with an RBI double to the corner in right in the top of the fourth. A bloop single to shallow left by Francisco Acuña made the new score 6-0 San Antonio.

Kala'i Rosario and Kyler Fedko pulled off a double steal that led to Rosario scoring on a throwing error toward second in the bottom of the fourth.

The Missions got two more on a fielder's choice and a sac fly to center in the early halves of the fifth and sixth innings to give San Antonio an 8-1 lead.

Wichita scored three times in the bottom of the sixth, spearheaded by a Gabby Gonzalez solo shot, his second with the Wind Surge, to the berm in left field. Ricardo Olivar and Nate Baez brought in a run each on a double down the line in left and a high-arcing single to center.

Once Wichita was down to their final two outs, Jose Salas and Culpepper hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the ninth. That wouldn't be enough as a pair of groundouts ended the game in an 8-6 Wind Surge loss.

Darren Bowen took the loss to fall to 2-5 on the year. Over four innings, he gave up six earned runs on seven hits with two walks and a strikeout.

Gabby Gonzalez is up to a 17 Game On Base Streak after his home run.

Kaelen Culpepper improves to a 16 Game On Base Streak; he's also gotten a hit in eight straight.

Jose Salas hits his first Double-A home run.

Kaelen Culpepper and Jose Salas are the fifth pair of Wind Surge teammates to hit back-to-back home runs in 2025, and the second in six days (Walker Jenkins/Gabby Gonzalez, July 4).

