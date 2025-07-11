Sod Poodles Come Back Late, Shock Riders in 11

July 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas - After lead 11-2 in the eighth inning, the Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Amarillo Sod Poodles 13-12 in 11 innings from HODGETOWN on Thursday night.

The RoughRiders (5-10, 43-40) struck first in the second when Ian Moller bashed a three-run homer. It was his fourth homer of the season and his second in the last three games, putting the Riders in front 3-0.

After the Sod Poodles (9-6, 41-43) plated a pair of runs in the third and fourth innings, Frisco lengthened their lead in the fifth. Aaron Zavala lifted an RBI double off the left field wall before Sebastian Walcott hammered a two-run home run to push the lead to 6-2.

In the seventh, Marcus Smith scored on a wild pitch, and the Riders scored four more in the eighth on a Keyber Rodriguez RBI single, a Smith two-run single and a Cam Cauley sacrifice fly, ballooning the lead to 11-2.

Amarillo then scored five times in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI triple and error, a second throwing error and two balks, drawing to within 11-7.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Sod Poodles plated a run on a Caleb Roberts bases-loaded walk before M.J. Melendez ripped a pinch-hit, two-run single to make it a one-run game. Gavin Conticello then pinch hit as well and tied the game at 11-11 with an RBI single to left.

In the top of the 10th, Cauley lifted an RBI single into center to give the Riders the lead, but Amarillo tied the game again with a Ryan Waldschmidt sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning, knotting the score at 12-12.

The Riders went scoreless in the top of the 11th and, in the bottom of the inning, Kristian Robinson lined a walk-off RBI single up the middle against Gerardo Carrillo (1-2), scoring Jose Fernandez to win the game 13-12.

Philip Abner (2-0) took home the win, allowing one unearned run for Amarillo.

Notes to Know:

-The Riders' 12 runs in a loss were the most since their 20-14 defeat against Corpus Christi on May 13th.

-Josh Stephan allowed just two runs over five innings in his start for Frisco, striking out six and walking two.

-Ryan Lobus retired all six batters he faced in two innings out of the bullpen.

-Walcott's home run was his first since May 30th at Amarillo, snapping a 32-game homerless streak and a 24-game extra-base-hitless streak.

The RoughRiders and Sod Poodles meet against at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, July 11th from HODGETOWN. Frisco RHP David Davalillo (0-1, 2.08) takes the ball against Amarillo RHP Jimmy Endersby (1-0, 3.60).







