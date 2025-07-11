Amarillo Completes Nine-Run Comeback to Win Extra Inning Slugfest

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (41-43) defeated the Frisco RoughRiders (43-40), 13-12, in 11 innings, on Thursday night at HODGETOWN. Kristian Robinson delivered a walk-off single in the 11th inning to complete a nine-run comeback in a slugfest.

Frisco tallied the game's first runs in the second on Ian Moller's three-run homer, taking an early 3-0 lead.

Amarillo loaded the bases in the third after Tommy Troy 's triple and walks by LuJames Groover and Ryan Waldschmidt. With two outs and two strikes, Jose Fernandez managed an infield single to score Groover for the Soddies' first run.

The Soddies cut the deficit to one in the fourth. Caleb Roberts doubled to start the frame, advanced to third on Jean Walters'base knock and scored on Manuel Pena 's sacrifice fly to center field.

Frisco added more in the next half inning with their second three-spot of the game in the fifth. Aaron Zavala doubled home Cam Cauley before the Rangers' top prospect, Sebastian Walcott, hit his first homer in 32 games over the left field wall, handing the Riders a 6-2 lead.

The RoughRiders added five runs over the next two innings, with one in the seventh and a four-run frame in the eighth. Entering the bottom half, Frisco owned a 11-2 lead needing only six outs to win the game.

Amarillo scored five times in the eighth to narrow the margin to 11-7. Waldschmidt knocked an RBI triple off the wall, scoring Groover. He and the next three Soddies reached and scored, courtesy of two Frisco miscues and two balks by Travis MacGregor.

Following a scoreless top half, Troy led off the ninth with a double, putting him a homer shy of the cycle. His hit started a four-run rally that resulted in two pinch hitters coming through for the Soddies. Ivan Melendez and Gavin Conticello each managed run-scoring singles as Conticello's knock tied the game at 11 all on his single to left. With the bases loaded and two outs, Troy came to the plate for the second time in the frame, but flew out to push the game into extras.

Both clubs scored in the 10th, with Frisco getting an RBI single from Cauley and Amarillo using a Waldschmidt sacrifice fly to send it to the 11th knotted at 12-12.

Philip Abner kept the Riders off the board in the 11th in his second inning of work. A wild pitch advanced the ghost runner Fernandez to third in the first at-bat of the bottom half. Frisco intentionally walked Roberts to get to Kristian Robinson. The Bahamian, on his country's independence day, drove the first pitch he saw on the night up the middle to complete the comeback in walk-off fashion.

The series rolls into the weekend with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Friday. The Sod Poodles send RHP Jimmy Endersby (1-0, 3.60) to the bump, while Frisco counters with RHP David Davalillo (0-1, 2.08).

POSTGAME NOTES

MOVIN' AND GROOVER: With his 2-for-5 night, LuJames Groover extended his current hit streak to a career-high 11 games...the streak comes as part of a longer 20-game on-base streak that began on June 15, tied for the longest by a Soddie this season...over this span, he is batting .346 (28-for-81) with three doubles, a home run, seven RBI and 10 walks.







