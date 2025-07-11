Bosacker, Cross And Díaz Shine In Naturals, 5-2, Win Over Midland

SPRINGDALE, AR - Ethan Bosacker entered in the second inning of Friday night's contest and went 7.0 innings of relief work with two earned runs against. Gavin Cross and Isan Díaz carried the weight offensively with a pair of big flies that helped the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (7-9, 40-45) take down the Midland RockHounds (5-11, 44-41) by a final score of 5-2. The two sides continue their series Saturday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas, with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch.

Naturals' starting pitcher Ben Kudrna allowed Midland's offense to load the bases in the top of the first but stranded everybody and brought his offense to the plate. In the home half of the frame Javier Vaz hit a one-out double, and Cross followed with a no-doubt home run, his ninth of the year, which gave Northwest Arkansas a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the second, the RockHounds clubbed a two-run shot of their own against Bosacker in his first inning of work. Isan Díaz answered with a solo home run for NWA, and through two the Nats led 3-2.

Bosacker shut down the opposition for the next six innings. The right-handed reliever did not allow a hit between the third and eighth innings. Northwest Arkansas' offense added insurance in the bottom half of the eighth when Jordan Groshans singled and Spencer Nivens reached on a walk. Justin Johnson scored Groshans on an RBI single, and Díaz knocked an RBI single that plated Nivens to extend the Naturals' lead, 5-2. Díaz finished the game 2-for-2 with a pair of base on balls, a solo homer and two RBI. Christian Chamberlain closed out the win with a shutout ninth to cap off the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 5-2 win over the Midland RockHounds.

