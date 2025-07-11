Amarillo Bats Held in Check Friday Night

July 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (41-44) defeated the Frisco RoughRiders (44-40), 4-1, on Friday night at HODGETOWN. A low-scoring game went the way of the visitors despite a quality start from the Amarillo starter.

Both squads would scratch a run in the second inning to open the scoring this evening. Leading off the top of the second for Frisco was Josh Hatcher, checking in with a single. The first baseman worked his way around the bases and eventually scored on Keith Jones' single.

With two away in the home half of the second, Christian Cerda got a pitch he could handle, sending it over the left field fence for a solo home run, his 12th of the year, to tie the game at one apiece.

The Amarillo starter, Jimmy Endersby, spun four straight scoreless frames from the third through the sixth, retiring eight in a row to cap off his sixth inning of work.

Hatcher broke the scoring drought to begin the seventh, launching a solo home run down the right field line for the 2-1 Frisco lead.

Down a run in the eighth, Jose Fernandez checked in with a triple, driving one over the head of the right fielder with two away in the inning. The tying run would be stranded however as Keyber Rodriguez made an impressive play on third to retire the side.

The Riders tacked on another in the ninth, taking advantage of a throwing error. A fielder's choice was the result of Marcus Smith's at-bat, allowing a run to score for the three-run RoughRider advantage.

The first two runners reached base in the bottom of the ninth in the Sod Poodle's last-ditch effort to spark another comeback. Nick Krauth, the Frisco reliever, brought the rally to a halt, retiring the next three Amarillo batters to secure the 4-1 Riders win.

The Sod Poodles are back in action tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Saturday night against the RoughRiders. RHP Jose Cabrera (4-3, 5.64) is scheduled to make the start for Amarillo while Frisco sends LHP Mitch Bratt (5-2, 2.55) to the hill.

POSTGAME NOTES

ENDERSBY'S GAME: Turning in seven innings of two-run ball this evening was Jimmy Endersby as he earned his first quality start as a Sod Poodle...over his first two starts in an Amarillo uniform, he is posting a 3.00 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over 12 innings of work...right-handed hitters have yet to register a hit against him, going 0-for-18.

CERDA-FIED BALLER: With his second inning homer, Christian Cerda has now gone deep in seven of his most recent 16 games...since June 21, he is batting .339 (21-for-62) with 11 extra-base hits, 15 RBI, nine walks, and 1.165 OPS.

HIP, HIP, JOSE: Checking in with a triple in the eighth tonight was Jose Fernandez ...for the current series against Frisco, he is batting .474 (9-for-19) with two multi-hit efforts.







