Clutch Homers Help Travs Rally Past Drillers

July 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Josh Hood drove in four including a game-tying three-run home run in the sixth inning as the Arkansas Travelers came from behind to defeat the Tulsa Drillers, 7-5 on Thursday night. Lazaro Montes started the rally with a solo shot in the sixth before Hood's tying blast. The Travs first lead of the night came in the seventh when Ben Ramirez walked to open the inning and worked his way around the bases on three wild pitches. Arkansas trailed by four runs on two different occasions. Nick Davila worked two scoreless innings of relief and earned the win while Jimmy Kingsbury slammed the door in the ninth for his fourth save.

Moments That Mattered

* Tulsa starter Chris Campos had retired 12 of the previous 13 batters before Montes homered with two out in the sixth. The next two hitters reached before Hood belted a fastball over the left field fence to tie the score.

* Ramirez walked and came around on three wild pitches to put the Travs in front. They added an insurance run in the seventh when Jared Sundstrom beat out an infield hit to chase another run home.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Nick Raposo: 1-2, BB, HBP, 2 runs

* SS Josh Hood: 2-4, run, HR, 4 RBI

News and Notes

* Michael Arroyo extended his hitting streak to 11 games, matching the longest of the season for a Trav.

* Arkansas was outhit 15 to nine but had four extra base hits to just one for the Drillers.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with righty Dylan File (4-2, 4.93) making the start for the Travs against righty Patrick Copen (0-1, 2.22). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. It is a Fiesta de Diamantes and there will be musica latina fireworks afterwards. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







