Rincon's Solid Start Helps Cards to Fifth-Straight Win
July 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Hancel Rincon allowed only one run over six innings to help lead the Springfield Cardinals to an 8-1 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Friday night at Whataburger Field. Rincon fanned six and did not issue a walk to pick up his third Double-A win.
DECISIONS:
W: Rincon (3-1)
L: Mayer (1-1)
NOTES:
- Dakota Harris hit a solo home run, his sixth of the season, in the second inning and finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored. He reached base four times in total.
- Noah Mendlinger led off the game with a triple and finished 2-for-3 with two walks and four runs scored.
- Leonardo Bernal totaled three RBIs in the game, including two on a double, to up his team-leading total to 46.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (11-5, 54-31) at Corpus Christi (7-9, 29-55)
- Saturday, July 12, 7:05 p.m. CT at Whataburger Field
- LHP Ixan Henderson vs. RHP Ethan Pecko
- Broadcast: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
