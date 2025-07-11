Rincon's Solid Start Helps Cards to Fifth-Straight Win

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Hancel Rincon allowed only one run over six innings to help lead the Springfield Cardinals to an 8-1 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Friday night at Whataburger Field. Rincon fanned six and did not issue a walk to pick up his third Double-A win.

DECISIONS:

W: Rincon (3-1)

L: Mayer (1-1)

NOTES:

- Dakota Harris hit a solo home run, his sixth of the season, in the second inning and finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored. He reached base four times in total.

- Noah Mendlinger led off the game with a triple and finished 2-for-3 with two walks and four runs scored.

- Leonardo Bernal totaled three RBIs in the game, including two on a double, to up his team-leading total to 46.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (11-5, 54-31) at Corpus Christi (7-9, 29-55)

- Saturday, July 12, 7:05 p.m. CT at Whataburger Field

- LHP Ixan Henderson vs. RHP Ethan Pecko

- Broadcast: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







