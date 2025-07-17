Free Wi-Fi Now Available at Hammons Field

July 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals are excited to announce that fans who attend games at Hammons Field can now enjoy free in-stadium Wi-Fi in partnership with SpringNet, a division of City Utilities. This new accommodation is available now and is part of ongoing improvements to the ballpark.

"As we continue to upgrade the fan experience at Hammons Field, we are thrilled that fans have a new way to stay connected while at a Springfield Cardinals game," Cardinals General Manager Dan Reiter said. "Fans at our ballpark can now access our Wi-Fi at no cost thanks to SpringNet."

"At SpringNet, our mission is to keep our community seamlessly connected, which is why partnering with the Springfield Cardinals was a natural fit," Jeff Bertholdi, Director of SpringNet, said.

"By bringing fast, reliable business Wi-Fi to the stadium, we're not just powering connectivity - we're enhancing the fan experience. From the first pitch to the final inning, we're delivering the home run speed and dependability that Springfield can count on."

In addition to the new Free Wi-Fi, the SpringNet Champions Club located on second level of Hammons Field has been revamped with a fresh new look. With brand new wall graphics and color scheme, the elevated experience includes access to a private buffet, a full-service bar and TVs showing either the Springfield Cardinals game, the St. Louis Cardinals game or both. The experience gets even better with access to private outdoor reserved seats looking over right field and providing some of the best views in the ballpark. Each SpringNet Champions Club ticket also comes with four drink tickets for fans 21+ to use at the club bar.

The SpringNet Champions Club is available to book today by calling the front office at (417) 863-0395 or emailing Manager of Ticket Sales Eric Tomb.

The Cardinals return home for a three-game homestand July 18 - 20, including Christmas in July and a Leong's Asian Diner Cashew Chickens Cap Giveaway. For a full list of promotions and tickets, visit SpringfieldCardinals.com.







