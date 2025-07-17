Santa Represents Astros at All-Star Futures Game

Hooks right-hander Alimber Santa represented the Astros at the 2025 All-Star Futures Game on July 12 Truist Park in Atlanta. Santa breezed one of the three batters he faced as the National League claimed a 4-2 win in seven innings.

Santa entered the prospect showcase having pitched scoreless ball in 20 of 26 outings with the Hooks, going 2-1 with a 1.21 ERA. The 22-year-old from Azua, Dominican Republic has struck out 54 against 34 hits (1 home run) and 20 walks in 52.0 innings prior to the all-star break.

Santa went 2-0 and picked up his first Double-A save without allowing an earned run over a seven-game stretch May 20-Jun 12, encompassing 16 2/3 innings. The five-year pro was tabbed by the Astros as their upper level MiLB pitcher of the month for May as he posted a 0.86 ERA in eight assignments.

Signed by the Astros in February 2020 at the age of 16, Santa is averaging 11.0 strikeouts per 9 innings over 83 career appearances.

Notable Astros & Hooks in Futures Game

2022 Hunter Brown (0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO), Yainer Diaz (2x4)

2018 Yordan Alvarez (1x3, BB)

2017 Yordan Alvarez (1x1, RBI), Derek Fisher (1x2, 2RBI, 2B), Kyle Tucker (1x3, RBI)

2016 Alex Bregman (3x5, R), Joe Musgrove (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R)

2015 Tony Kemp (0x1, 2 BB, R), Mark Appel (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R)

2013 George Springer (1x3), Delino DeShields (0x2), Carlos Correa (0x0)

2011 Jose Altuve (2x3, 2B)

2006 Hunter Pence (1x3, R, RBI), Jason Hirsh (starter, 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 SO)

1999 Lance Berkman







