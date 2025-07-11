Wind Surge Outmatched by Missions

July 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - Ricardo Olivar connected on a solo home run in a 7-2 defeat for the Wichita Wind Surge against the San Antonio Missions at Equity Bank Park. Despite the Wind Surge scoring first in the game, the Missions utilized a pair of three-run innings to win their third straight game.

Rubel Cespedes yanked an RBI double to right field for the game's first run in the bottom of the first inning. Tonight marked the first time of the series in which the Wind Surge scored the first run.

San Antonio responded with three runs in the top of the third for a 3-1 Missions lead on the backs of a fielder's choice, a single to center by Moisés Gomez, and a two-base error. A second San Antonio three-spot followed in the top of the eighth on a throwing error and a two-RBI single to center field by Albert Fabian.

Olivar smacked a solo home run, his 11th of the season, toward the Wichita bullpen in the bottom of the eighth to make the score 6-2 Missions into the ninth.

Romeo Sanabria pulled an RBI double that touched down on the chalk in right field in the top of the ninth. While Jorel Ortega beat out an infield single, he would be left there stranded to end the game in a 7-2 San Antonio final score.

Christian MacLeod took his second loss of the season. Over five innings, he surrendered three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

Ricardo Olivar is now second on the team in home runs (11). He's hit two long balls this homestand (July 6, 2025, vs. Tulsa).

Gabby Gonzalez has an 18 Game on Base Streak and a 7 Game Hitting Streak.

Ricardo Olivar is up to a 13 Game on Base Streak and a 5 Game Hitting Streak.

Kaelen Culpepper will participate in the MLB All-Star Futures Game tomorrow at 3 PM Central at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Tomorrow night is Margaritaville Night at Equity Bank Park.

The Wind Surge continue the series with the San Antonio Missions on July 12 at 6:05 PM on Margaritaville Night at Equity Bank Park. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Margaritaville replica jersey courtesy of Total Cleaning Solutions! You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







