Springfield Sweeps Doubleheader on Gulf Coast

July 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Springfield Cardinals took both ends of a doubleheader against the Corpus Christi Hooks, winning the first game, 5-4, before taking the second game, 9-5, on Thursday night at Whataburger Field. Darlin Moquete went deep in each of the two games and Jordan Walker added his first home run of his rehab stint in game two.

DECISIONS:

Game 1:

W: Hansen (6-3)

L: Mancini (0-9)

S: Raquet (4)

Game 2:

W: Love (4-0)

L: Dombroski (5-4)

NOTES:

- Moquete's home runs gave him five on the season. He totaled five RBIs over the two games.

- Pete Hansen allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings in the opening game. He recorded his fourth quality start in his last five outings.

- Joshua Baez went 3-for-3 with a triple, his first at Double-A, and two RBIs in the second game.

- The Cardinals improved to a season-high 22 games above .500 and have won 10 of their last 12 contests.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (10-5, 53-31) at Corpus Christi (7-8, 29-54)

- Friday, July 11, 7:05 p.m. CT at Whataburger Field

- RHP Hancel Rincon vs. RHP Bryce Mayer

- Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







