Melendez Hits Historic Homer in Clutch Spot for Amarillo Win over Frisco

July 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (40-43) defeated the Frisco RoughRiders (43-39), 5-3, on Wednesday night at HODGETOWN. Down a run late, the Amarillo designated hitter came up clutch to secure the Sod Poodles win.

The first three innings of the ballgame saw several zeros posted, keeping it at a scoreless tie through the opening innings. Jonatan Bernal took the ball for the Sod Poodles and faced the minimum through the third, picking up two strikeouts along the way while allowing only one hit.

After Sebastian Walcott, the Texas Rangers' top-ranked prospect, singled with two outs in the fourth, Abimelec Ortiz pulled a ball down the right field line, keeping it fair and sending it beyond the wall for a two-run blast that plated the first runs of the night for either side.

With a runner aboard and two away in the fifth for Kristian Robinson, the center fielder laced one to left-center for a two-run bomb. The 406-foot blast tied the game at two apiece.

The Frisco response was immediate as Cameron Cauley led off the sixth with a solo homer on the first pitch he saw, putting the RoughRiders back in the lead.

Jhosmer Alvarez entered the game in the seventh and kept Frisco off the board for two innings, striking out two batters along the way.

Down a run in the home half of the eighth, Ivan Melendez stepped up to the plate with two outs and two runners aboard. The first baseman drove one to center, just clearing the wall to collect a three-run home run for the 5-3 Sod Poodles lead.

Entering out of the bullpen to shut things down in the ninth was Zane Russell. The righty drafted out of Dallas Baptist University picked up his second save of the year to secure the Amarillo win to even the series against the RoughRider at one game apiece.

The Sod Poodles are back in action tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Thursday night against the RoughRiders. RHP Roman Angelo (1-8, 6.01) is scheduled to make the start for Amarillo while Frisco sends RHP Josh Stephan (5-4, 5.86) to the hill.

POSTGAME NOTES

HERE'S TO YOU, MR. ROBINSON: Crushing his 11th home run of the season this evening was Kristian Robinson ...his ninth homer out of the leadoff spot ranks first among Texas League leadoff hitters this season.

MOVIN' AND GROOVER: Checking in with a two-hit game this evening was LuJames Groover, adding a double to his line...he has now reached base in 19 straight games, the second-longest streak by a Sod Poodle this season...posting a .425 OBP over that span (since June 15).

BIG (FLY) TEXAN: With his clutch eighth-inning bomb, Ivan Melendez is now the all-time Amarillo home run leader with 49 career home runs as a Sod Poodle...his 15 home runs this season ranks second in the Texas League, trailing only Kyler Fedko (17).







