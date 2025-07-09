Extra-Innings Battle Goes against Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (39-43) fell to the Frisco RoughRiders (43-38), 8-7, in 10 innings on Tuesday night at HODGETOWN. A four-run third inning puts the Soddies up early, but the Riders battle back to take the game in extras.

Beginning the new series on a high note was Alec Baker, throwing back-to-back perfect innings as the Amarillo starter to open play against the RoughRiders, picking up a pair of strikeouts over those frames.

The Amarillo sticks went to work in the bottom of the second as Ryan Waldschmidt and Gavin Conticello kicked off the inning with singles. The third straight hit of the inning came off the bat of Jose Fernandez, allowing Waldschmidt to score the game's first run.

Later in the frame, Ivan Melendez checked in with a sacrifice fly to left to plate another. Caleb Roberts stepped up to the plate next, crushing the 0-1 pitch to right-center field for a two-run home run, giving the Sod Poodles a four-run lead by the end of the second.

Ian Moller responded for Frisco with a two-out solo homer to put the RoughRiders on the board. A double from Cameron Cauley followed, scoring on Aaron Zavala's single to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

In this third at-bat of the night, Tommy Troy connected with the 1-0 pitch, sending it beyond the left field fence for a solo blast, extending the Amarillo advantage to three in the fifth.

The top of the sixth saw Frisco plate a pair of runs with the first coming by way of a Jax Biggers bases-loaded walk. An RBI single from Moller put the Riders down a run. Frisco followed it up with another two-run frame where run-scoring knocks from Hatcher and Luis Mieses put the visitors up by one.

Each of the first three Sod Poodles reached base in the bottom of the eighth, setting the table for Melendez who tied the game at six with another sacrifice fly, this time lining out to the center fielder, eventually sending the game to extras. Frisco took advantage in the tenth by scratching two runs on a Biggers RBI knock and a bases-loaded free pass by Sebastian Walcott.

As the contest turned to the bottom of the tenth, the Sod Poodles were able to pull within one after Fernandez singled to bring in the zombie runner from third. A Melendez double put the winning run on second base, but Gavin Collyer struck out Roberts to end the game, tagging Amarillo with the 8-7 loss.

The Sod Poodles are back in action tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday night against the RoughRiders. RHP Jonatan Bernal (1-1, 3.77) is scheduled to make the start for Amarillo. Frisco has not yet announced a probable starter.

POSTGAME NOTES

HIP, HIP, JOSE: Collecting four hits tonight was Jose Fernandez, scoring a run and collecting an RBI in the loss...he becomes the sixth different Soddie to put together a four-hit game...is the second four-hit game of his career, his first since August 13, 2023 at Single-A Visalia.

TROY STORY: Smashing his 10th home run of the season tonight was Tommy Troy as the second baseman went 2-for-5 with his other hit being a double...he is now the fifth different Sod Poodle to reach the double-digit home run mark this season.







