Drillers Announce Exciting 2nd Half Promotional Schedule

Summer is in full swing and the Tulsa Drillers remaining schedule is packed with several great promotional events at ONEOK Field.

There are eight remaining post-game Fireworks Shows on the schedule, and fan favorite themes like Noodlers Weekend (July 18 - 20), OKC Thunder Night (September 12th), and Harry Potter Night (September 13) all return in these last few months of the regular season! Plus, three newly added games where kids get in FREE! (July 20, 27 & August 17)!

Details on all the biggest games and events are below. Pick out your favorites and make plans to get to ONEOK Field before the summer is over!

Highlights:

July 18 - 20 5th Annual Noodlers Weekend

Friday, July 18 - The new-look Noodlers swim onto the field all weekend long! At this game, and Saturday's game, a 50-foot-long tank with catfish will be in the Oil Derrick Plaza concourse. Fans can watch the catfish swim, and during the game, world renowned Noodler and Okie Noodling Champion, Nathan Williams, will be showing fans how to noodle! This game will also include a post-game Fireworks display, presented by Indigo Technologies, News on 6 & 106.9 K-Hits.

Saturday, July 19 - The first 1,500 fans through the ONEOK Field gates receive a Noodlers Beach Hat, perfect for the lake or staying out of the sun while pulling a 40-pound catfish out of a hole! The Noodlers Beach Hat is brought to you by Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 430, NewsChannel 8, Z104.5 The Edge & 97.1 The Sports Animal.

Sunday, July 20 - Sunday evening at 7 PM the Noodlers #BiteBack one more time in a Family FUNday Sunday at ONEOK Field where all Kids Get in FREE & the first 500 fans receive a 2025 Drillers Team Poster! You read that right, all kids 14 & under receive a FREE ticket to this game, and Kids Get in Free at our Sunday, July 27 & Sunday, August 17 games as well! This is brought to you by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 & Mix96.5.

End of July: Back to School Fun and More!

Thursday, July 24 - Waste away at ONEOK Field tonight and be one of the first 1,000 fans in the ballpark to secure a Drillers Margaritaville Jersey! Sizes available: Youth Large, Adult Medium, XL, 2XL, 3XL. This game is presented By River Spirit Casino Resort, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD & 92.1 The Beat

Friday, July 25 - It may only be halfway to Christmas, but we are in the Holiday Spirit here at ONEOK Field! Santa is stopping by from the North Pole and we will be hosting a Toy Drive benefiting John 3:16 Mission's Christmas Store in December! All fans who donate a toy receive a voucher for $2 off a Ferguson Kia Lawn Ticket or $5 off a Field Reserved or Dugout Premium Ticket. We wrap everything up with a huge postgame Fireworks Show! This is presented by John 3:16 Mission, News on 6 & 106.9 K-Hits

Saturday, July 26 - School is right around the corner, and we've got the kids covered with a new backpack! The first 1,000 kids ages 14 and under will receive a Drillers backpack. It's also Mascot Mania Night, where Hornsby invites all his mascot friends from all over the country to join in on the fun! This game is brought to you by Williams, NewsChannel 8 & K95.5

Sunday, July 27 - Your favorite Blue Bull is transformed into a 500-piece building block toy! Get here early as only the first 500 kids will receive one! This also is another Kids Get In FREE day. This game and all Family FUNday Sunday's are presented by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 & Mix96.5

August: Themes and Fireworks!

Thursday, August 14 - Calling all "Seinfeld" fans! Steve Hytner, also known as Kenny Bania from "Seinfeld" will be at ONEOK Field during this game! He will be available throughout the for photos and autographs.

Saturday, August 16 - It's Hearing Loss Awareness Night at the ballpark! The Drillers will wear custom sign language jerseys on field, and the first three innings of the game will be silent innings! This game is presented by Hearts for Hearing, NewsChannel 8 & 103.3 The Eagle. This night also includes our final Drillers Beerfest of the season! For a $20 add on, join in on the fun from 5-7:30 and receive unlimited samples and a Drillers tasting glass! This is presented by Skiatook Paws & Claws.

Thursday, August 28 - Get to ONEOK Field early to get your hands on a Drillers adjustable hat giveaway at this game. The first 1,000 fans receive one, brought to you by Discover Jenks, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD & AM1430 The Buzz

Saturday, August 30 - ONEOK Field is in the upside down tonight! Fight off the Demogorgon's by wearing our Stranger Things inspired Tulsa Drillers hat, the first 1,500 fans through the gates receive one! Want to skip the line and guarantee your cap? The Stranger Things Ticket Pack will be dropping soon, with more details coming!

Sunday, August 31 - Labor Day Weekend is here and make a splash with the last weekend of the summer before it's too late! We finish off this game with a huge postgame Fireworks Show!

September 9 - 14: Fan Appreciation Week!

Thursday, September 11 - It's First Responders Appreciation Night! All First Responders who show their first responder ID at the box office receive two FREE Field Reserved tickets to this game. Also, the first 1,000 Fans through the gates receive a Drillers custom First Responders Jersey! This night is presented by COUNTRY Financial, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD & 92.1 The Beat

Friday, September 12 - Celebrate the 2024-2025 NBA CHAMPIONS, The Oklahoma City Thunder at ONEOK Field tonight! The Thunder Drummers, Thunder Girls, O'City Crew and Mascot Rumble will all be in DrillVille for this great night. It's also our final Friday Night Fireworks Night, presented by On the Cusp Pediatric Dentistry, News on 6 & 106.9 K-Hits

Saturday, September 13 - Our final Grand Slam Saturday is Harry Potter™ Night! The first 1,500 fans will go home with a Drillers Harry Potter™ House Hat, featuring one of the four Hogwarts™ Houses, with the DrillVille sorting hat deciding your fate. Get to ONEOK Field EARLY to get one! Don't want to leave it up to chance which House you receive? Be on the lookout soon for our guaranteed Harry Potter™ House Hat Ticket Package, with more details coming soon! Tonight is presented by USCellular, NewsChannel 8 & K95.5

Sunday, September 14 - We end the Drillers regular season the only way we know how, with a HUGE postgame Fireworks Show! All tickets in the seating bowl are $9.18 and all Ferguson Kia Lawn Tickets are just $2. This game is brought to you by Reasors, NewsChannel 8 & Mix96.5

