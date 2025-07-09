Guillemette Goes Deep, CC Drops Opener
July 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Springfield Cardinals picked up a sixth consecutive win against Corpus Christi Tuesday night, claiming the series opener at Whataburger Field, 7-1.
Hooks the have lost two in a row but stand 7-4 in their last 11 after earning a series win vs. San Antonio last week.
The lone Corpus Christi run Tuesday came on a lead-off home run by Garret Guillemette in the second. Guillemette, batting .359 with six extra-base hits in his last 10 games, has hit two of his three Double-A dingers off Springfield southpaw Brycen Mautz.
Guillemette puts us on the board with a HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/ouNggyNi8a - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) July 9, 2025
Trevor Austin went 2-for-3 out of the lead-off spot, putting him aboard in 27 of 33 Double-A assignments. Luis Baez, 1-for-3 with a walk, is hitting .333 with a 1.030 OPS in his last seven games.
Luis Angel Rodriguez withstood two walks in the first thanks to a double play and strikeout. An unearned run put the Cards in front in the second. A lead-off walk and wild pitch set up Leonardo Bernal's RBI single to left in the third as Springfield regained control at 2-1.
The Cards made it 4-1 in the fifth, cashing in a pair of bases on balls when Jeremy Rivas lined a two-out knock into left. Rivas struck again in the seventh courtesy of another two-out hit, which capitalized on an inning-opening free pass.
