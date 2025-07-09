Hooks & Cards Washed Out, Doubleheader Thursday

July 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Tonight's game between the Hooks and Springfield Cardinals has been postponed due to wet grounds at Whataburger Field.

The action will be made up as part of single admission doubleheader on Thursday, July 10. First pitch is 5:05 PM with a 45-minute intermission between the seven-inning games. Ballpark gates open at 4:30.

Tickets to the Hooks-Cardinals on July 9 are now rainchecks, which can be redeemed for any remaining 2025 Hooks home game, based on availability.

Three Dollar Thursday, offering discounts on draft beer and frozen margaritas, give way to Bud Light Friday Fireworks on July 11. Join us at the ballpark early Friday evening as the first 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Wide Brim Straw Hat, presented by Reliant.

Saturday, July 12, we BLUE OUT the ballpark for a Bluey Character Appearance. Bluey is back for the 2:05 PM Sunday series finale as fans are treated to Dollar Day and H-E-B Kids Day, with youngsters running the bases postgame.

Visit cchooks.com, or call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for tickets.







