Causey K's Four in Double-A Debut, Naturals Beat RockHounds 8-2

July 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, AR - A.J. Causey followed his success in High-A with a Double-A debut out of the bullpen that featured 2.0 shutout innings of work with four strikeouts in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (5-8, 38-44) 8-2 win over the Midland RockHounds (4-9, 43-39). The two teams continue their series Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas, with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Northwest Arkansas' starting pitcher Hunter Patteson retired the side in the top of the first. In the home half of the inning, Rudy Martin led off with a walk and stole second base. Javier Vaz followed with an RBI double that promptly gave the Naturals the lead. Jordan Groshans plated him on his first triple of the season, and NWA led 2-0 after the first.

Midland got on the board in the top of the third inning. Carter Aldrete hit a leadoff home run, but Patteson shut things down from there. In the bottom of the inning, Spencer Nivens singled, Dustin Dickerson was hit by a pitch, and Isan Díaz reached on a walk to load the bases. A throwing error from Midland's second baseman allowed Nivens and Dickerson to score, pushed Díaz to third, and got Sam Ruta on base. Omar Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Díaz and Ruta scored on an error that put the Naturals up 6-1.

Both teams scored a run in the fifth inning. Midland's came on a solo home run, and NWA's scored after Gavin Cross extended his hitting streak to eight games. The Royals' number five prospect hit a single off Colton Johnson, advanced to second on a wild pitch and stole third base. He was plated by Nivens, who hit a sac fly to center, and made it a 7-2 game.

Causey entered in the sixth inning and shined in his Naturals debut. The right-handed reliever went 2.0 shutout innings with four punch outs. The Naturals piled on another in the bottom of the seventh inning. Nivens led off with a walk and advanced to second on a balk. He scored on Ruta's RBI double to extend the Northwest Arkansas lead, 8-2. Causey was followed by an inning from Caden Monke and one from Cruz Noriega out of the bullpen, both of which were scoreless efforts. The Northwest Arkansas Naturals held on to beat the Midland RockHounds 8-2 in the first game of their series.

Northwest Arkansas continues their series on Wednesday, July 9, against the Midland RockHounds at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. The contest's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT.







