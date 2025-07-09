Pitching Leads Drillers Past Travelers

July 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Tulsa Drillers only scored three runs against the Arkansas Travelers on Wednesday night, but it was all the Drillers needed for the win. Tulsa's pitching staff had a tremendous night, led by lefty Jackson Ferris, who pitched in his 16th game of the season and allowed one run over six innings. The Drillers carried a two-run lead when Ferris departed, and the bullpen kept Tulsa on top over the final three innings to earn a 3-1 win at Dickey-Stephens Park.

The victory evened the six-game series at 1-1 and also tied the season series at seven wins each for the two teams.

Tulsa got off to another hot start as Taylor Young began the game with a double. Two batters later, Kyle Nevin drove him in with a single.

Arkansas answered in the bottom of the first with its own leadoff double from Michael Arroyo. He came home to tie the game at 1-1 on Connor Charping's single.

An error helped the Drillers regain the lead in the fourth. Nevin began the inning with a single, and after a flyout, John Rhodes reached base with an infield single. On the play, Arkansas pitcher Reid VanScoter committed a throwing error, which allowed Nevin to score from first base to give Tulsa a 2-1 lead.

The Drillers scored the game's final run in the fifth when Griffin Lockwood-Powell extended his on-base streak by earning a single that scored Young.

Tulsa's offense was backed by a quality start from Ferris. The Los Angeles Dodgers top pitching prospect allowed only one run over six innings and struck out seven Arkansas hitters. Ferris also finished with a season-high 95 pitches thrown.

After he exited the game, Tulsa's bullpen preserved the lead. Jerming Rosario recorded the next four outs and kept Arkansas off the scoreboard in the process.

Christian Suarez followed Rosario and completed two-thirds of an inning before passing the ball to Antonio Knowles for the bottom of the ninth.

The Travelers began the inning with Jared Sundstrom's double, which brought the tying run to the plate. Knowles responded by retiring the next three batters to protect the win.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Lockwood-Powell's on-base streak is now at 36 straight games after his fifth-inning, RBI single. The streak matches Yeiner Fernandez's on-base streak from last season, and the two streaks are the longest in the previous 17 seasons for the Drillers. It is also the sixth longest on-base streak in all of Minor League Baseball.

*Ferris continued his stretch of strong starts against the Travelers with his outing. In three games against the Travs this season, Ferris is now 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA. His six innings pitched and seven strikeouts both matched season highs. The win also gave Ferris his fifth of the season.

*Knowles earned his sixth save of the season with the scoreless ninth. He is now 6-8 in save opportunities this year.

*Young extended his hitting streak to 11 games with his double to start the game. The streak is currently the longest active hitting streak in the Texas League among active players.

*Nevin finished the game with two hits and has now hit safely in three of the four games he has batted in since joining the Drillers.

UP NEXT

The Drillers and Travelers return to action on Thursday night by playing the third game of their six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Dickey-Stephens Park, and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Tulsa - RHP Chris Campos (5-4, 4.67 ERA)

Arkansas - LHP Adam Seminaris (4-5, 2.66 ERA)







