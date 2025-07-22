Soddies Falter Late in Series Opener against Hooks

July 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX. -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (44-47) fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks (32-58), 6-5, on Tuesday night at Whataburger Field. The hosts drew 13 walks against Amarillo pitching and scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to take the series opener.

Corpus Christi struck first using five consecutive walks, a wild pitch and an RBI groundout in the first inning to lead 3-0. The hosts grew their advantage to 4-0 in the second on Wes Clarke's solo shot to left.

Jonatan Bernal, in his first relief outing as a Soddie, held the Hooks off the scoreboard over the next two frames, and kept the deficit at four runs.

Amarillo used five singles, including four in a row, in the top of the fifth to score three times and close the gap to 4-3. Manuel Pena delivered the Soddies' first run of the series with a line drive up the middle. Kristian Robinson 's sacrifice fly added another before Tommy Troy tallied a two-out RBI with an infield single to third base to cut the advantage to one run.

Bernal gave way to Philip Abner in the sixth, who worked out of trouble to keep it 4-3.

Amarillo went to work in the top of the seventh. Christian Cerda started the frame with his third single of the game, before Pena followed with a double inside the left field line. Robinson tallied his second RBI of the contest with a base hit to right to tie the game. Two batters later, LuJames Groover managed his second sacrifice fly of the road trip to give the visitors a 5-4 lead going into the stretch.

The hosts battled back in the eighth and used a two-out rally to tie the game and take the lead. Clarke tied it with an RBI single to left, before Orlando Martinez hit an automatic RBI double to right to give Corpus Christi a 6-5 lead going into the ninth.

Cerda started the top of the ninth with a walk, but Hooks reliever Wilmy Sanchez retired the rest of the Soddies to complete the victory to start the six-game set.

Wednesday's first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. as the Soddies will start RHP Alec Baker (2-3, 4.24) against Corpus Christi's RHP Nic Swanson (1-2, 8.05).

POSTGAME NOTES

FIVE IN FIVE: Amarillo tallied five hits in the fifth inning on their way to scoring three times in the frame...is the ninth time this season the Sod Poodles have notched at least five hits in an inning and third time accomplishing the feat on the road (April 18 at Frisco, May 4 at Midland).

CERDA-FIED BALLER: Tuesday's catcher Christian Cerda went 3-for-3 with three bloop singles, a walk and scored twice...he recorded his third 3+ hit ledger of the 2025 campaign and his second on the road (four hits on June 21 at Northwest Arkansas).

HERE'S TO YOU, MR. ROBINSON: Leadoff man Kristian Robinson got a hit, collected two RBI and stole a base tonight...is his fourth game this season with at least one hit, two RBI and one steal in the same game...is one of five Texas League players to have at least four of those games.







