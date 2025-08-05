McLaughlin, Fernandez Highlight Amarillo Bats in Series Opening Win at Midland

MIDLAND, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (53-50) defeated the Midland RockHounds (54-49), 6-2, on Tuesday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark. A four-run seventh inning by the Soddies put the nail in the coffin to secure the series opening victory on the road.

The first pitch of the game was met by the bat of Manuel Pena as the second baseman ripped a single to open play. Amarillo would eventually load the bases for Jose Fernandez who poked a single through the right side of the infield to plate two runs and give the Sod Poodles an early lead.

Mitch Bratt took the hill for his Soddies debut in the home half of the first, striking out Brayan Buelvas to end the frame. The RockHounds found their way onto the scoreboard earlier in the inning by way of a Jared Dickey single to cut the Midland deficit in half.

A two-out fifth inning triple from Clark Elliott chased Bratt from the game, giving way to the Amarillo bullpen. Tommy White connected on the first pitch he saw, driving a single to right to plate the tying run.

Deadlocked at two, Jack Hurley broke the tie as he led off the top of the seventh with a solo home run that cleared the wall in left. With the bases loaded and Ben McLaughlin at the dish later in the inning, the first baseman checked in with his third hit of the night to drive in the fourth Amarillo run of the evening.

The following at-bat featured another RBI knock off the bat of Fernandez as the shortstop doubled to bring in a pair and give Amarillo the 6-2 lead by the end of the seventh. The four-run advantage would hold, clinching the series opening victory for the Soddies.

The Soddies are back in action tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. against the RockHounds. Amarillo will send RHP Jose Cabrera (6-4, 5.16) to the mound. Midland has not yet announced a probable starter.

POSTGAME NOTES

CON-BRATT-ULATIONS: In his Sod Poodles debut, Mitch Bratt tossed 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on six hits while issuing one walk and fanning eight Midland batters...his eight strikeouts tonight are tied for the third-most punchouts by a pitcher in their Amarillo debut...of the eight debut performances that featured at least eight strikeouts, Bratt is the only one who has done it in less than five innings.

HIP, HIP, JOSE: Driving in the majority of Amarillo's run this evening was Jose Fernandez as the shortstop collected four RBI as part of a 2-for-4 effort at the plate...he is now one of five players in the Texas League with three 4+ RBI games this season...he has nine RBI in his most recent three games and 17 RBI over his last 11, leading the Texas League since July 23.

NO MCLAUGHLIN MATTER: In his first two games as a Sod Poodle, Ben McLaughlin has gone 5-for-7 with two runs scored, a double, a home run, and two RBI.

MOVIN' AND GROOVER: The Texas League hits leader added two more knocks to his 2025 total as LuJames Groover checked in with a multi-hit effort tonight...he now has the 16th-most hits in a single season as a Sod Poodle...his 29 multi-hit games this season leads Amarillo batters.







