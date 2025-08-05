Riders Fall to Travelers 3-0

August 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders were blanked 3-0 by the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Arkansas (19-15, 54-49) surged for three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Bill Knight hit an RBI single, followed by an RBI double from Nick Raposo. Blake Rambusch then laced an RBI single to put the Travelers ahead 3-0.

Arkansas reliever Charlie Beilenson (2-2) earned the win, pitching two scoreless innings. Frisco (12-22, 50-52) starter Josh Trentadue (0-1) was tagged with the loss. Travelers closer Jimmy Kingsbury tabbed his seventh save.

Avery Weems and Bryan Magdaleno both threw scoreless innings out of the Riders bullpen as well.

Notes to Know:

-Ian Moller finished 2-for-4 at the plate. The catcher now has three multi-hit games in his last six starts.

-Frisco reliever Ryan Lobus recorded season-highs in innings pitched (2.1) and strikeouts (five).

The RoughRiders continue their series against the Travelers on Wednesday, August 6th at 6:35 p.m. from Dickey-Stephens Park. Frisco RHP Leandro Lopez (0-0, 0.90) is set to start against Arkansas LHP Adam Seminaris (5-5, 2.73).







