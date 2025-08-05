Pitching Staff Spins Shutout to Open Series

August 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Five Arkansas pitchers combined on a four hit shutout as the Travelers beat the Frisco RoughRiders, 3-0 on Tuesday night. Reid VanScoter (4 IP), Charlie Beilenson (2 IP), Michael Hobbs (IP), Taylor Floyd (IP) and Jimmy Kingsbury (IP) all kept the RoughRiders off the board. It was the club's seventh shutout of the year and fifth in their home ballpark. All of the Travs runs came in the fourth inning.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas had the lead but added two more runs with two out in the fourth on RBI hits from Nick Raposo and Blake Rambusch.

* Frisco brought the tying run to the plate in both the seventh and eighth innings but Hobbs and Floyd each got out of their inning unscathed.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Bill Knight: 2-3, BB, run, RBI

* LHP Reid VanScoter: 4 IP, 2 H, BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Colt Emerson made his Double-A debut after being called up from Everett and went 1-4 with a double.

* Jimmy Kingsbury is 7-7 in save chances.

The series continues on Wednesday night with lefty Adam Seminaris (5-5, 2.73) starting for Arkansas against righty Leandro Lopez (0-0, 0.90). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







