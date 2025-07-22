RoughRiders Extinguished by Wind Surge in Series Opener

July 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







WICHITA, Kansas - The Frisco RoughRiders were outmuscled by the Wichita Wind Surge 12-5 on Tuesday night from Equity Bank Park.

Wichita (11-11, 48-43) struck first on three long balls in the first two frames. Kala'i Rosario hit a two-run homer and Kyler Fedko added a solo shot in the bottom of the first, then Jake Rucker cranked a lead-off blast in the bottom of the second to grab a 4-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Wind Surge catcher Andrew Cossetti floated an RBI single, expanding the lead to 5-0. Frisco (8-14, 46-44) responded with two runs in top of the fourth, when Abimelec Ortiz hit a sacrifice fly and Josh Hatcher rolled an RBI groundout to trim Wichita's lead to 5-2.

The Wind Surge answered in the bottom of the fourth when Gabriel Gonzalez ripped an RBI single to snatch a 6-2 lead. The RoughRiders then countered in the top of the fifth when Aaron Zavala rifled a two-run triple and Alejandro Osuna poked an RBI single, shrinking the deficit to 6-5.

Wichita then ripped off five unanswered runs. Fedko homered in the bottom of the fifth, then Kaelen Culpepper, Rosario and Gonzalez all left the yard in the bottom of the sixth, extending the lead to 11-5.

In the bottom of the eighth, Cossetti floated an RBI single, padding the lead to 12-5.

Wind Surge reliever Mike Paredes (10-0) earned the victory, tossing three shutout frames. Riders starter Mitch Bratt (5-3) took the loss, yielding a season-high seven runs over five innings.

Notes to Know:

-Osuna went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in his return from the Texas Rangers. He now has 10 multi-hit games in 32 contests with the RoughRiders this season.

-Sebastian Walcott extended his hit streak to six games.

Frisco and Wichita reunite at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23rd from Equity Bank Park. RoughRiders RHP Josh Stephan (5-4, 5.53) squares off against Wind Surge LHP Christian MacLeod (0-2, 2.25).

Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.







Texas League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.