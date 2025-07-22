Wind Surge Throw Their Own Home Run Derby in Series Opener against RoughRiders

July 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. (July 22, 2025)-Kyler Fedko became the first player in Wind Surge franchise history to record a 20-20 season in franchise history in a 12-5 victory for Wichita over the Frisco RoughRiders at Equity Bank Park. He hit a pair of home runs to reach 20 this year, while he entered the game with 23 stolen bases, swiping his 24th in the contest.

Kala'i Rosario and Fedko opened the night by becoming the sixth pair of Wind Surge teammates to hit back-to-back home runs this season. Rosario's 11th of the year was a two-run homer, while Fedko's 19th in 2025 came on a solo shot to make the score 3-0 Wichita after an inning.

Jake Rucker left the yard to left field on the first pitch of the bottom of the second for the third Wind Surge long ball of the night and the team's fourth run. Andrew Cossetti lofted a double off the outfield wall in the home half of the third to bring in Fedko for a 5-0 Wind Surge advantage.

Abimelec Ortiz broke the scoreless spell for Frisco with a sacrifice fly to right in the top of the fourth. A groundout put across another run later in the inning to put the game within three for the RoughRiders.

Fedko found the Wichita bullpen in left-center in the bottom of the fifth for his second long ball of the night, becoming the first-ever Wind Surge player to record a 20-20 season in franchise history.

While three more scores came for Frisco on two hits in the top of the sixth, a round-tripper trio courtesy of Kaelen Culpepper, Gabby Gonzalez, and Rosario added four more tallies for Wichita in the bottom half of the inning for an 11-5 Wind Surge score through sixth, while Cossetti singled home the 12th run for Wichita in the eighth, bringing the eventual final score into the picture.

Mike Paredes threw three innings of two-hit baseball to go with three strikeouts on the way to his 10th win of the year.

POSTGAME NOTES

The Wind Surge hit back-to-back home runs for the sixth and seventh time in 2025. They have accomplished the feat four times in July.

Kyler Fedko is the first Wichita Wind Surge player to ever record a 20-20 season.

Kala'i Rosario played a part in both of the back-to-back home run scenarios tonight. He began the first one in the first and completed the second one in the sixth.

Mike Paredes ties Kody Funderburk for the most wins in a season in Wind Surge History.

The 18 hits match the team's season-high.

Wichita continues the series with the Frisco RoughRiders on July 23 at 7:05 PM on Wet Nose Wednesday, presented by Quantum Credit Union. Bring your dogs to the ballpark and enjoy some baseball under the summertime lights! You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.