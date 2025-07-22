One-Run Game Goes the Drillers Way in a 2-1 Win over the Cards

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers series against the Springfield Cardinals has been a lopsided matchup this season, with the Cardinals winning 11 of the first 12 meetings between the two teams. On Tuesday night at ONEOK Field, the Drillers were able to pick up just their second victory over the Redbirds despite scoring only two runs. Four Tulsa pitchers combined to hold the Cards to a single run, and the Drillers scored late to claim a 2-1 win.

The victory came in the opening game of a six-game series in what will be the only meetings between the division rivals in the second half of the season.

Tulsa never trailed as Damon Keith opened the game's scoring with his tenth home run of the season in the bottom of the second inning, giving the Drillers a 1-0 lead. Keith had missed the previous two games after being struck on the leg by a batted ball while running the bases last Friday.

The Cardinals tied the score with their only run in the top of the fourth. Noah Mendlinger drew a leadoff walk from Tulsa starting pitcher Patrick Copen and stole second base. From there, he scored on a two-out single from Ramon Mendoza.

The game remain tied until the bottom of the seventh when Ezequiel Pagán used his legs to produce a run. With one out, Pagán was able to beat out a grounder to the right side of the infield for a base hit.

Sean McLain followed and dropped a base hit into shallow centerfield. Pagán got a good read on the hit, and his quick jump allowed him to advance to third base. It proved to be key as he was in position to score the go-ahead run when a passed ball by Cards catcher Leonardo Bernal rolled to the backstop.

Tulsa relievers Robinson Ortiz and Antonio Knowles protected the lead. Ortiz worked around a one-out walk to keep the Redbirds off the scoreboard in the eighth inning.

Knowles came on for the ninth and struck out the side to close out the win and collect his ninth save of the season.

The 2-1 final scored marked the third straight one-run game for the Drillers. They are now 16-14 this season in games decided by a single run.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The Drillers honored former player and coach Mike Coolbaugh on Tuesday. Coolbaugh was tragically killed on this date in 2007 when he was struck with a line drive while coaching first base for the Drillers during a game in Little Rock, Arkansas. Coolbaugh's number 29 is permanently retired by the Drillers.

*Copen worked the first five innings and allowed just one run on four hits and two walks. He struck out seven while lowering his Double-A ERA to 2.29.

*Lefty Jorge Benitez replaced Copen to open the sixth inning and gave up a walk and a single, but he picked one of the runners off first base to escape unharmed. Benitez gave up another hit and hit a batter in the seventh before giving way to Ortiz. Ortiz escaped that threat with a three-pitch strikeout and a foul out.

*The 1-2-3 ninth inning continued an impressive run for Knowles. He has allowed just one run in his last 13 appearances, a stretch that covers 15.1 innings. In his last eight appearances, he has two wins and five saves.

*McLain's seventh inning single extended his hitting streak to seven straight games.

*Kyle Nevin was 2-4 and has recorded multiple hits in 6 of the 12 games that he has batted in since joining the Drillers.

UP NEXT

The Drillers and Cardinals will play the second game of their six-game series on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are slated to be:

Springfield - RHP Cade Winquest (Double-A debut 2-6, 4.52 ERA in High A)

Tulsa - RHP Roque Gutierrez (1-0, 8.16 ERA)

