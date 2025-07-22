Cards Bats Stall in Opening Game Loss at Tulsa
July 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
TULSA, OK - Ramon Mendoza provided the only offense for the Springfield Cardinals with an RBI-single in the fourth inning in a 2-1 loss to the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday night at ONEOK Field. Mendoza totaled two hits in the game and also reached on a walk on a night when the Cardinals left 11 runners on base and went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
DECISIONS:
W: Robinson Ortiz (2-0)
L: Nick Raquet (8-1)
S: Antonio Knowles (9)
NOTES:
- The Drillers scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the seventh inning with Nick Raquet on the mound. The run was unearned and extended Raquet's streak of appearances without an earned run to 16 dating back to May 25.
- Brycen Mautz struck out eight and allowed one run on four hits over four innings in the start.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (15-7, 58-33) at Tulsa (11-11, 37-54)
- Wednesday, July 23, 7 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field
- RHP Cade Winquest vs. RHP Roque Gutierrez
- Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, springfieldcardinals.com
Texas League Stories from July 22, 2025
- Wind Surge Throw Their Own Home Run Derby in Series Opener against RoughRiders - Wichita Wind Surge
- One-Run Game Goes the Drillers Way in a 2-1 Win over the Cards - Tulsa Drillers
- Cards Bats Stall in Opening Game Loss at Tulsa - Springfield Cardinals
- RoughRiders Extinguished by Wind Surge in Series Opener - Frisco RoughRiders
- Baez a Buzzsaw But Offensive Woes Continue in 1-0 Shutout Loss to Midland - San Antonio Missions
- Soddies Falter Late in Series Opener against Hooks - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Travs Hurl 1-0 Shutout to Open Series - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.