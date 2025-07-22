Cards Bats Stall in Opening Game Loss at Tulsa

July 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







TULSA, OK - Ramon Mendoza provided the only offense for the Springfield Cardinals with an RBI-single in the fourth inning in a 2-1 loss to the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday night at ONEOK Field. Mendoza totaled two hits in the game and also reached on a walk on a night when the Cardinals left 11 runners on base and went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

DECISIONS:

W: Robinson Ortiz (2-0)

L: Nick Raquet (8-1)

S: Antonio Knowles (9)

NOTES:

- The Drillers scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the seventh inning with Nick Raquet on the mound. The run was unearned and extended Raquet's streak of appearances without an earned run to 16 dating back to May 25.

- Brycen Mautz struck out eight and allowed one run on four hits over four innings in the start.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (15-7, 58-33) at Tulsa (11-11, 37-54)

- Wednesday, July 23, 7 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field

- RHP Cade Winquest vs. RHP Roque Gutierrez

- Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, springfieldcardinals.com







