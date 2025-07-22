Travs Hurl 1-0 Shutout to Open Series

July 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR-Four Arkansas pitchers combined on a six hit shutout as the Travelers blanked the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 1-0 on Tuesday night. Marcelo Perez worked the first five innings with Tyler Cleveland (IP), Peyton Alford (1.2 IP) and Jimmy Kingsbury (1.1 IP) finishing it off. Naturals starter Ben Kudrna struck out 11 over six innings and retired his final 11 batters of the night. Arkansas finally broke through in the seventh inning for the game's only run. Alford was the winning pitcher while Kingsbury netted his sixth save.

Moments That Mattered

* Three consecutive hits in the bottom of the seventh from Bill Knight, Lazaro Montes and Connor Charping plated the game's only run.

*The Naturals put two on to open the eighth inning with a sacrifice bunt following to move the runners to scoring position. Alford induced a ground out to a drawn in infield and then Jimmy Kingsbury came on and got a fly out to end the threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Marcelo Perez: 5 IP, 4 H, 3 K

* RHP Jimmy Kingsbury: Sv, 1.1 IP, BB

News and Notes

* Arroyo has reached base in all 19 games he has played since coming to Double-A.

* It was the sixth shutout of the season for the Travs pitching staff.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with righty Michael Morales (2-4, 4.58) making the start for Arkansas against lefty Hunter Patteson (1-0, 3.75). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from July 22, 2025

Travs Hurl 1-0 Shutout to Open Series - Arkansas Travelers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.