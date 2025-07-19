Wind Surge Edge Out Cardinals, Snap Six-Game Losing Streak

July 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Kyler Fedko homered for the 18th time this year in a 5-4 Wichita Wind Surge win over the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field. Wichita evens the series heading into tomorrow's series finale and gives the Cardinals their first loss at Hammons Field since June 17.

Kaelen Culpepper reached on a two-base error on the game's first pitch before scoring on a double play in the top of the first. Fedko and Rubel Cespedes followed with a pair of solo home runs to left and right an inning later to make the score 3-0 Wind Surge after a frame and a half. Fedko's blast is his 18th of the year, improving upon his Texas League lead.

Chase Davis pulled a broken bat single into right field to bring in Noah Mendlinger and get the Cardinals on the board in the home half of the third. John Klein would finish his start with just that lone run given up over four innings alongside four hits, one walk, and six strikeouts.

Walker Jenkins connected on a two-out triple to the right center alley in the top of the fifth, then Gabby Gonzalez singled him in on a knock to right field to give Wichita a 4-1 advantage halfway into the game. Culpepper worked a bases-loaded walk in the sixth for another Wind Surge run.

Springfield worked back-to-back RBI doubles to right field from Darlin Moquete and Noah Mendlinger to put themselves within two runs at 5-3 after the stretch in the seventh. A double play in the home half of the eighth whittled the Wichita lead down to one, though Fedko recorded an outfield assist on a throw to second base to end the frame.

John Stankiewicz shut the door with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to notch his fourth save of the year and finish a 5-4 victory for the Wind Surge. Jacob Wosinski also earned the win to jump up to 3-1 with Wichita after retiring all three batters that he faced in the fifth with a strikeout out of the bullpen.

POSTGAME NOTES

Gabby Gonzalez is up to a 22 Game On Base Streak.

John Klein, Jacob Wosinski, and Aaron Rozek combined to retire 11 straight Cardinals hitters following Chase Davis' RBI single in the bottom of the third.

John Klein records his fifth appearance with six or more strikeouts this season.

Walker Jenkins tallies three hits for the second straight game.

The Wind Surge snaps a six-game losing streak, Springfield's eight-game winning streak, and the Cardinals' nine-game home winning streak. They hand Springfield their first loss at home since June 17 against Corpus Christi.

Wichita finish the series against the Springfield Cardinals on July 20 at 6:05 PM. The Wind Surge return to Equity Bank Park for a series with the Frisco RoughRiders on July 22.







Texas League Stories from July 19, 2025

