Ramsey Hurls Nats to 3-2 Win Saturday

July 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - Ryan Ramsey started Saturday's game for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (9-11, 42-47) in the penultimate game of a short series with the Tulsa Drillers (10-10, 36-53) at ONEOK Field. The lefty tossed a quality start, allowing one earned run over his 6.0 innings of work in a 3-2 win. The two teams conclude their series Sunday night with a 7:00 PM CT first pitch.

Ramsey walked the first hitter of the game and didn't allow another baserunner until the seventh inning. The Naturals scored the first runs of the game in the fifth inning of the tilt. Rudy Martin led off the inning with a walk and stole his 27th base of the season before going to third when Michael Massey flied out to center. Gavin Cross hit into a fielder's choice, where Martin was thrown out at home trying to score, keeping the game in a scoreless tie.

Jordan Groshans singled to left and Isan Díaz walked to load the bases for Spencer Nivens, who earned a free pass of his own to force home a run, making it a 1-0 game. Javier Vaz singled to right in the next at-bat, driving in Groshans and Díaz to extend the NWA lead to 3-0.

The Drillers scored a pair of runs in the seventh, both attributed to Ramsey's line with one of them being earned. Oscar Rayo and Cruz Noriega were able to lock down the final three innings of the game, forcing a rubber match in the series finale Sunday.

The Naturals and Drillers wrap up their three-game set Sunday with a 7:00 PM CT first pitch at ONEOK Field. Monday serves as an off day before the Naturals' nine-game road trip continues with six games in North Little Rock, AR, against the Arkansas Travelers.

Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, with Free audio available through the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.







